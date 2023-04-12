RadioandMusic
Reliance Jewels unveils the majestic Thanjavur collection, inspired by the heritage city of Thanjavur, for Akshaya Tritiya 2023

MUMBAI: Reliance Jewels, one of the most trusted jewellery brands of India, has launched an exquisite jewellery collection, Thanjavur, to mark the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. The collection draws inspiration from the artistic traditions of Thanjavur temples, the royal darbar halls of its palaces, the adorable Bommai dolls, and the majestic Poompuhar ships. It was launched at a special event in Shangri-La, Bangalore, which was attended by customers, media, and leading members of the fashion fraternity.

Thanjavur offers an array of exquisite jewellery pieces that suit every occasion, from weddings to festive events. It includes stunning necklace sets, chokers, layered necklaces, bangles, bracelets, earrings, rings, waistbelts, maang tikkas, and ear chains; each crafted to exude elegance and sophistication. With its inspiration rooted in the glorious heritage of Thanjavur, the collection is a perfect blend of traditional art and contemporary designs, making it the perfect choice for the modern, fashion-conscious woman.

A runway show illustrating the extensive range of gold and diamond jewellery pieces offered by Thanjavur was held at the launch event. The highlight of the event was Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor walking the ramp wearing the showstopper piece – a diamond-studded necklace and earring collection inspired by temple mix designs, crafted in rose gold. The intricate workmanship and attention to detail in the design perfectly captured the essence of Thanjavur heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels, said, "We are proud to present our Thanjavur collection this Akshaya Tritiya across India. It captures the essence of the rich heritage of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. Our thematic jewellery collections are an ode to the diverse culture of our country, and we are happy to continue our legacy with the launch of season 7.0. Our customers have always appreciated our thematic collections, and we are confident that they will love this one too."

Expressing her delight at the event, Ms Jahnvi Kapoor said, "It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of the Thanjavur Collection launch by Reliance Jewels. The jewellery pieces are stunning and truly capture the essence of the Thanjavur's rich heritage. Tamil Nadu and its rich culture will always have a special place in my heart as it’s a part of my family roots and I am truly fascinated and extremely happy to be wearing this magnificent necklace set which was crafted with great attention to detail and exceptional workmanship, bringing out the glorious heritage of Thanjavur in multiple folds. It was a privilege to be associated with such a fantastic event that celebrates the diversity and beauty of Indian art and craftsmanship."

The Thanjavur collection is available at all Reliance Jewels outlets across India. Reliance Jewels is offering up to 25% off on gold jewellery making and diamond jewellery invoices from 1-24 April 2023.

Explore the Thanjavur collection Online on Reliance Jewels website: https://bit.ly/3znW2Iy

