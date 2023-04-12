RadioandMusic
News |  12 Apr 2023 12:09 |  By RnMTeam

Get Ready for the Party Track of the Season with Neha Kakkar & Singhsta’s new song ‘Massla’ presented by T-Series!

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar is out with yet another upbeat track ‘Massla’ with Punjabi singer Singhsta that is sure to set the vibe right for this party season. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the groovy track composed and penned by Singhsta is an out-and-out dance track that’s guaranteed to get you on your feet with its groovy beats.

Directed by Adil Shaikh, the music video is set against the vibrant backdrop of a club as Neha Kakkar and Singhsta battle it out and show us their moves on the dance floor. It was even fun and games for the duo while filming the music video as we saw Neha pranking Singhsta on World Happiness Day in a viral video spreading giggles all across and the fans have been waiting to find out more ever since.

Talking about the song says Neha Kakkar, “Massla is such a fun party song - Singhsta and I just let our hair down and grooved to the beats. There’s a lot of dancing, lots of masti, lots of attitude and we had a blast shooting this track.”

Adds Singhsta, “I’m very happy to work with Neha, who has been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout this process. It was amazing to collaborate with her on ‘Massla’ and I hope audiences enjoy this track as much as we enjoyed putting it together.”

Director Adil Shaikh said, “It’s always a fun experience shooting with Neha and with Singhsta also with us, it was even more fun. Neha is not only a superb singer but also a great dancer and we can all see that in the music video. I’m sure the audience is going to enjoy it.”

T-Series’ ‘Massla’ featuring Neha Kakkar and Singhsta is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

