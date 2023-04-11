Ontario Country artists organize benefit concert for CAMH

MUMBAI: Ontario country artists are coming together to share untold stories about mental illness and mental health in a benefit concert for the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Country Talks: Mental Health, taking place on Wednesday, May 24 at the famous Moonshine Cafe in Oakville, will feature a lineup of top Canadian independent country artists, all with a history of living with mental illness, addiction, and mental health challenges, sharing stories about their struggles, obstacles, and using music to overcome them. All proceeds from the benefit will be donated to the CAMH Foundation.

The lineup features Maddie Corinne, Taylor Wilson, Broadtree, Caves, Jessica Towler, and Katy Topham performing in a writers’ round format. The event will be hosted by Nicole McCafferty and Armand Antony, who will also be performing in the show as Broadtree.

“When we put a call out for artists who might be interested in sharing stories about mental illness, we thought it was a shot in the dark and didn’t know what to expect,” said Armand Antony, one of the co-founders of Part Of That Music, who are presenting the event. “To our surprise, our inbox was flooded with messages from artists across Canada who shared their stories with us personally and were thrilled about a safe space where they could share their experiences with others.”

Antony’s counterpart at Part Of That Music, Nicole McCafferty said “We were truly astonished by the response, how open everyone was about their experiences. It was amazing how so many people landed on similar messages as to what it means to them and why it is so important to share stories like this. I think anyone in attendance will be surprised; it might not be quite what you expect, in a good way. I think it’s going to open some eyes, start some meaningful conversations, and hopefully foster understanding.”

A benefit concert focusing on mental illness is a first for the Ontario country community and promises to be an evening of celebrating artists and audience members who live with mental illness in a safe space where conversations are normalized and welcomed. Resources to learn about mental illness and improving mental health will also be available on site.

"CAMH Foundation is grateful to Country Talks for their support and to all of the Canadian artists for courageously sharing their stories of lived experience with mental illness and mental health challenges. This event is not only raising critical funds to support the work of Canada's leading mental health hospital, it is driving forward new, open conversations about mental health and reminding people there is always hope and help," said Deborah Gillis, President & CEO of CAMH Foundation.

Tickets for Country Talks: Mental Health are by donation with additional donation tiers offered that include exclusive thank you gifts such as event posters, merch, and song requests. Raffle tickets will be available in person and online for prizes donated by all artists performing, Gibson Guitars, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Toronto Blue Jays, Brooks Farms, Live Nation, and music festivals including Harmonia, Live Love Laugh, Dave Woods’ Heart of Country, and Feeling 22: A Tribute to Taylor Swift.

Country Talks: Mental Health - an evening of songs and storytelling to benefit the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

When: Wednesday, May 24 @ 7:30

Where: The Moonshine Cafe: 137 Kerr St. Oakville, ON, L6K 3A6

Tickets by $15 donation with additional donation tiers offered

Advance tickets for media/friends & family available now