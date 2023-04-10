RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Apr 2023 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

Working with Ilaiyaraaja was an honor and a challenge for 'Bheed' lyricist Dr Sagar

MUMBAI: Lyricist Dr Sagar, who is known for his work in movies and series like 'Daas Dev', 'Setters', 'Anaarkali of Aarah', 'Bheed' and 'Khaki-The Bihar Chapter', has worked with maverick composer Ilaiyaraaja for the upcoming film 'Music School'.

The lyricist has drawn huge appreciation from the audience for his Bhojpuri-styled songs such as 'Bambai Main Ka Baa' and that of 'Maharani 2'.

Talking about working with Ilaiyaraaja, Dr Sagar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, told IANS: "Ilaiyaraaja is a big name in the music industry. I got a chance to meet him around four years ago in Chennai for the Paparao Biyyala-directed musical film 'Music School' which has about 12 songs. I've had the privilege to be involved in seven tracks. And in a way, we could say that the dialogue itself has been molded into poetry."

The film is all set to release in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and it stars talented artistes like Sharman Joshi, Shriya Sharan, and Vinay Verma in the lead roles.

The lyricist added: "Working with Ilaiyaraaja was both an honor and a challenge. We both had to work through it and understand each other, even when it came to communicating, we had to speak in English. And now I hope the audience will soon see the fruits of our efforts."

'Music School' is set to hit the screens on May 12, 2023.

Tags
Dr Sagar music Songs Dr Ilaiyaraaja
Related news
 | 10 Apr 2023

An American Dream for Grammy nominee Abhi Acharya Abhi's nomination for a Grammy award is a proud moment for the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: Indian artists have been producing some remarkable work around the globe, and one such Indian artist is Abhi Acharya, who is part of the 2023 Grammy Award-nominated album 'Shuruaat', under the category ‘Best Global Music Album’.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2023

DJ Nina Shah to be the only female DJ to have attended the Ambani's NMACC event, shares pictures with Gigi Hadid and many more

MUMBAI: The NMACC launch has been creating buzz for all the right reasons! From fashion, Bollywood, and Hollywood stars to food, it was nothing short of a grand, star-studded affair. Just like us, if you too are curious about what went on inside this exclusive affair, fikr not!

read more
 | 10 Apr 2023

Dhruv Malik sets the dance floor on fire with his latest single "Midnight"

MUMBAI: Dhruv Malik, the 21-year-old rising star of the Indian music industry, has released his latest single "Midnight". The energetic and groovy lounge track features Dhruv's smooth vocals and infectious charm, which is sure to get everyone on the dance floor.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2023

Musicathon culminated its star-studded 10th edition in Bir

MUMBAI: The 10th edition of the two-day experiential music festival in the majestic mountain city of Bir, Musicathon came to end.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2023

Sarah Barrios rails against online negativity on "Talk!Talk!Talk"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Sarah Barrios unleashes an unapologetic response to hateful social media trolls on her latest single, “Talk!Talk!Talk!”. Fueled by frustration, she has crafted a powerful and cathartic pop-punk anthem aimed at confronting the toxicity of social media and online hate.

read more

RnM Biz

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

Believe announces exclusive distribution deal with Panorama Music, further expanding into Bollywood OST market

Panorama Music, founded by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Phatak played an instrumental role in...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Semwal's latest release 'Nedhe Nedhe' takes the Punjabi music scene by storm with its fresh R&B sound

MUMBAI: Chandigarh-based artist and producer, Semwal has always been the one to push boundaries and explore new sounds in the Indian music scene. The...read more

2
Musicathon culminated its star-studded 10th edition in Bir

MUMBAI: The 10th edition of the two-day experiential music festival in the majestic mountain city of Bir, Musicathon came to end. One of the most...read more

3
Jazim Sharma join hands with Salim- Suleman for his new release Aaina

MUMBAI: Jazim’s latest, “Aaina”, is a collaboration with ace music directors Salim-Suleman, who are at the forefront of a music scene that is...read more

4
Famous content creator Simran Dhanwani bags the "Pride of Thane" Award at the BJP Foundation Day

MUMBAI: Simran Dhanwani, a well-known social media influencer, and YouTube star, recently received the "Pride of Thane" Award at the BJP Foundation...read more

5
DJ Nina Shah to be the only female DJ to have attended the Ambani's NMACC event, shares pictures with Gigi Hadid and many more

MUMBAI: The NMACC launch has been creating buzz for all the right reasons! From fashion, Bollywood, and Hollywood stars to food, it was nothing short...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games