Working with Ilaiyaraaja was an honor and a challenge for 'Bheed' lyricist Dr Sagar

MUMBAI: Lyricist Dr Sagar, who is known for his work in movies and series like 'Daas Dev', 'Setters', 'Anaarkali of Aarah', 'Bheed' and 'Khaki-The Bihar Chapter', has worked with maverick composer Ilaiyaraaja for the upcoming film 'Music School'.
The lyricist has drawn huge appreciation from the audience for his Bhojpuri-styled songs such as 'Bambai Main Ka Baa' and that of 'Maharani 2'.
Talking about working with Ilaiyaraaja, Dr Sagar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, told IANS: "Ilaiyaraaja is a big name in the music industry. I got a chance to meet him around four years ago in Chennai for the Paparao Biyyala-directed musical film 'Music School' which has about 12 songs. I've had the privilege to be involved in seven tracks. And in a way, we could say that the dialogue itself has been molded into poetry."
The film is all set to release in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and it stars talented artistes like Sharman Joshi, Shriya Sharan, and Vinay Verma in the lead roles.
The lyricist added: "Working with Ilaiyaraaja was both an honor and a challenge. We both had to work through it and understand each other, even when it came to communicating, we had to speak in English. And now I hope the audience will soon see the fruits of our efforts."
'Music School' is set to hit the screens on May 12, 2023.
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more
Panorama Music, founded by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Phatak played an instrumental role in...read more
MUMBAI: Chandigarh-based artist and producer, Semwal has always been the one to push boundaries and explore new sounds in the Indian music scene. The...read more
MUMBAI: The 10th edition of the two-day experiential music festival in the majestic mountain city of Bir, Musicathon came to end. One of the most...read more
MUMBAI: Jazim’s latest, “Aaina”, is a collaboration with ace music directors Salim-Suleman, who are at the forefront of a music scene that is...read more
MUMBAI: Simran Dhanwani, a well-known social media influencer, and YouTube star, recently received the "Pride of Thane" Award at the BJP Foundation...read more
MUMBAI: The NMACC launch has been creating buzz for all the right reasons! From fashion, Bollywood, and Hollywood stars to food, it was nothing short...read more