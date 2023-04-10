Semwal's latest release 'Nedhe Nedhe' takes the Punjabi music scene by storm with its fresh R&B sound

MUMBAI: Chandigarh-based artist and producer, Semwal has always been the one to push boundaries and explore new sounds in the Indian music scene. The musician has been making waves since his debut EP release in 2021, featuring genre-bending tracks, such as "Tishnagi" and "Asar Tera," which were major hits with the public. Since then, he has also worked with various Punjabi music industry giants, including Karan Aujla, Kaka, Yeah! Proof, expanding his repertoire beyond his EP's niche sound.
Semwal now aims to bridge the gap between Indie and Punjabi Music with his unique blend of catchy melodies and lively rhythms. Citing John Mayer, Tom Misch and Charlie Puth as his biggest influences, his original music is an amalgamation of Neo Soul, R&B and Pop.
Semwal latest single "Nedhe Nedhe" comes out on the 21st of April. Please support the release in your editorials!
