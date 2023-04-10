RadioandMusic
News |  10 Apr 2023

Musicathon culminated its star-studded 10th edition in Bir

MUMBAI: The 10th edition of the two-day experiential music festival in the majestic mountain city of Bir, Musicathon came to end. One of the most successful editions to date witnessed an overwhelming response from travel and music enthusiasts across the country who flocked to the venue in huge numbers. The music fiesta was an illustrious affair with exemplary performances by the leading 9 independent artists of the country.

The man behind the event, Gaurav Kushwaha curated an immersive experience wherein attendees enjoyed musical bliss as well as channelise the artist within art through curated workshops. The event was streamed live to over 5 lakhs of people with the support of Live Partner, Roposo.

The highlight of the music festival was the power-packed performance of Khalid Ahamed aka the frontman of the eminent contemporary music band ‘Parvaaz’ who moved the audience with his singing. One of the most memorable moment was the singing sensation Salman Elahi making the attendees swoon on his hit viral song ‘Pahadon Mein’ amidst the beautiful backdrop of the Dhauladhar range.

The evening was engulfed into a musical paradise by the enchanting Baithak performance of Hindustan musical vocalist, Akanksha Grover. The singer-songwriter Arjan Singh mesmerised the audience with his performance while comedian Mohit Morani entertained the audience with his strong punches. Followed by a dynamic-duo of Nayab Midha and Arjan Singh taking the stage charge in which Nayab recited hard-hitting poetry that perfectly synced with Arjan’s soulful songs. The energetic performance of Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma and Rahgir hitting the chords of the audience’s hearts with their voices. The day concluded with a soulful performance by the talented Anurag Vashisht.

“We are thrilled to successfully conduct the 10th edition of Musicathon. Started with just 2 artists and now we have had the honor of hosting some of the best names in the independent music industry at the Musicathon stage. It still feels like a distant dream, but this has been made possible with the months of teams’ sheer hard work and overwhelming love given to us by our attendees received in each edition. We are proud to have curated a platform that showcases independent artists, music, and travel aficionados to come together to celebrate the mutual love for good music.” said Gaurav Kushwaha, Creator of Musicathon.

The festival is an eco-friendly affair that comes together with the efforts of the local community and Waste Warriors who associated with Musicathon as the Green Partner for the cause. The Waste Warriors team ensured proper management of waste and maintaining cleanliness at the camp site.

