Jazim Sharma join hands with Salim- Suleman for his new release Aaina

MUMBAI: Jazim’s latest, “Aaina”, is a collaboration with ace music directors Salim-Suleman, who are at the forefront of a music scene that is universally appealing. “Aaina” was penned by the late Aslam Mir, a young shaiyar of extraordinary vision, whose poetry is deeply touching. He was also a close friend, so putting his words to music was a project dear to Jazim.
Aaina is a reflection, a flash of insight, of love and life. Jazim’s amazing voice and signature ghazal style are pure bliss. Composed by Jazim himself, the song is a beautiful fusion of modern & classical, and features fresh jazz and pop vibes, brilliantly produced by Muheet Bharti. As usual, Jazim make us feel “all the feels”. Truly a beautiful piece of work, and a fresh new classic.
