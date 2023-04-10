RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Apr 2023 16:25 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Nina Shah to be the only female DJ to have attended the Ambani's NMACC event, shares pictures with Gigi Hadid and many more

MUMBAI: The NMACC launch has been creating buzz for all the right reasons! From fashion, Bollywood, and Hollywood stars to food, it was nothing short of a grand, star-studded affair. Just like us, if you too are curious about what went on inside this exclusive affair, fikr not! We are here to spill some deets from the event.

Nina Shah is a half-Indian and half-British DJ who has established a name for herself internationally with her unique style and YOLO attitude, which has helped her spread the EDM culture in India. From pursuing a hobby to playing for some of the most amazing international artists, she serves as an inspiration for many up-and-coming DJs all around the world! Not only that, this dark-haired beauty, who was the only female DJ to have attended this star studded soirée, shares her girl crush moment with Gigi Hadid and her experience at the NMACC event. Says, "It was an experience of a lifetime to be at the opening weekend of @maccindia and witness this beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India"

She added, "I met Gigi briefly, and she is one of the sweetest, most grounded, and friendliest celebrities I have ever met. We had a terrific time at the event, meeting many of these accomplished individuals. And, I must add, Shahrukh Khan's performance was the highlight of this unforgettable evening"

Sharing the pictures, Nina wrote, ‘Such an epic vibe at @nmacc.india! Keep bringing the best of India and the world together, it's truly inspiring plus finally met girl crush @gigihadid .’

We surely can't stop staring at this photo of Nina Shah and Gigi Hadid that she posted on social media.

For the unversed, Nina Shah is one of India's top female DJs and has opened for international artists like Coldplay, David Guetta, Afrojack, Ben Bomer, and Adriatique. In London, she also played at Annabel's for the 007 Jame Bond launch, where The Royal Family was present along with the Hollywood cast and crew! Another monumental moment of her career has been playing for Dior at the Gateway of India. Nina has also been featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in The Rise of Female DJs. Her collaborative single ‘Never Let You Go’ also garnered over 20 million impressions worldwide!

Tags
DJ Nina Shah NMACC music Songs
Related news
 | 10 Apr 2023

An American Dream for Grammy nominee Abhi Acharya Abhi's nomination for a Grammy award is a proud moment for the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: Indian artists have been producing some remarkable work around the globe, and one such Indian artist is Abhi Acharya, who is part of the 2023 Grammy Award-nominated album 'Shuruaat', under the category ‘Best Global Music Album’.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2023

Working with Ilaiyaraaja was an honor and a challenge for 'Bheed' lyricist Dr Sagar

MUMBAI: Lyricist Dr Sagar, who is known for his work in movies and series like 'Daas Dev', 'Setters', 'Anaarkali of Aarah', 'Bheed' and 'Khaki-The Bihar Chapter', has worked with maverick composer Ilaiyaraaja for the upcoming film 'Music Scho

read more
 | 10 Apr 2023

Dhruv Malik sets the dance floor on fire with his latest single "Midnight"

MUMBAI: Dhruv Malik, the 21-year-old rising star of the Indian music industry, has released his latest single "Midnight". The energetic and groovy lounge track features Dhruv's smooth vocals and infectious charm, which is sure to get everyone on the dance floor.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2023

Musicathon culminated its star-studded 10th edition in Bir

MUMBAI: The 10th edition of the two-day experiential music festival in the majestic mountain city of Bir, Musicathon came to end.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2023

Sarah Barrios rails against online negativity on "Talk!Talk!Talk"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Sarah Barrios unleashes an unapologetic response to hateful social media trolls on her latest single, “Talk!Talk!Talk!”. Fueled by frustration, she has crafted a powerful and cathartic pop-punk anthem aimed at confronting the toxicity of social media and online hate.

read more

RnM Biz

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

Believe announces exclusive distribution deal with Panorama Music, further expanding into Bollywood OST market

Panorama Music, founded by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Phatak played an instrumental role in...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Working with Ilaiyaraaja was an honor and a challenge for 'Bheed' lyricist Dr Sagar

MUMBAI: Lyricist Dr Sagar, who is known for his work in movies and series like 'Daas Dev', 'Setters', 'Anaarkali of Aarah', 'Bheed' and 'Khaki-The...read more

2
Semwal's latest release 'Nedhe Nedhe' takes the Punjabi music scene by storm with its fresh R&B sound

MUMBAI: Chandigarh-based artist and producer, Semwal has always been the one to push boundaries and explore new sounds in the Indian music scene. The...read more

3
BOYWITHUKE releases new single "OUT OF REACH"

MUMBAI: Leveling up from every angle, Platinum-Certified singer, songwriter, and producer BoyWithUke unveils new single entitled “Out Of Reach”...read more

4
Jazim Sharma join hands with Salim- Suleman for his new release Aaina

MUMBAI: Jazim’s latest, “Aaina”, is a collaboration with ace music directors Salim-Suleman, who are at the forefront of a music scene that is...read more

5
An American Dream for Grammy nominee Abhi Acharya Abhi's nomination for a Grammy award is a proud moment for the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: Indian artists have been producing some remarkable work around the globe, and one such Indian artist is Abhi Acharya, who is part of the 2023...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games