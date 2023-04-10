DJ Nina Shah to be the only female DJ to have attended the Ambani's NMACC event, shares pictures with Gigi Hadid and many more

MUMBAI: The NMACC launch has been creating buzz for all the right reasons! From fashion, Bollywood, and Hollywood stars to food, it was nothing short of a grand, star-studded affair. Just like us, if you too are curious about what went on inside this exclusive affair, fikr not! We are here to spill some deets from the event.

Nina Shah is a half-Indian and half-British DJ who has established a name for herself internationally with her unique style and YOLO attitude, which has helped her spread the EDM culture in India. From pursuing a hobby to playing for some of the most amazing international artists, she serves as an inspiration for many up-and-coming DJs all around the world! Not only that, this dark-haired beauty, who was the only female DJ to have attended this star studded soirée, shares her girl crush moment with Gigi Hadid and her experience at the NMACC event. Says, "It was an experience of a lifetime to be at the opening weekend of @maccindia and witness this beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India"

She added, "I met Gigi briefly, and she is one of the sweetest, most grounded, and friendliest celebrities I have ever met. We had a terrific time at the event, meeting many of these accomplished individuals. And, I must add, Shahrukh Khan's performance was the highlight of this unforgettable evening"

Sharing the pictures, Nina wrote, ‘Such an epic vibe at @nmacc.india! Keep bringing the best of India and the world together, it's truly inspiring plus finally met girl crush @gigihadid .’

We surely can't stop staring at this photo of Nina Shah and Gigi Hadid that she posted on social media.

For the unversed, Nina Shah is one of India's top female DJs and has opened for international artists like Coldplay, David Guetta, Afrojack, Ben Bomer, and Adriatique. In London, she also played at Annabel's for the 007 Jame Bond launch, where The Royal Family was present along with the Hollywood cast and crew! Another monumental moment of her career has been playing for Dior at the Gateway of India. Nina has also been featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in The Rise of Female DJs. Her collaborative single ‘Never Let You Go’ also garnered over 20 million impressions worldwide!