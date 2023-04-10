RadioandMusic
Dhruv Malik sets the dance floor on fire with his latest single "Midnight"

MUMBAI: Dhruv Malik, the 21-year-old rising star of the Indian music industry, has released his latest single "Midnight". The energetic and groovy lounge track features Dhruv's smooth vocals and infectious charm, which is sure to get everyone on the dance floor.

The video for "Midnight" is shot stylishly with the right mix of glitz and glamour, making it a visual treat for the audience. The catchy hook line and the compelling beat of the song will make it a definitive addition to your Punjabi playlist.

Dhruv Malik is a young singer who has made a name for himself in the buzzing music industry. He appeared as a finalist in SplitsvillaX3 in 2022 on MTV and has been gaining popularity ever since. Dhruv is a fan of urban desi, drill music among others and likes to experiment with his own music. He occasionally composes his songs and is a regular performer at concerts and live shows across India.

A fan of urban desi, drill music among others, Dhruv likes to experiment with his own music. Commenting on "Midnight," he says, "I have been humming the song under my breath for a while now and waiting to introduce the song to the world. Now that it is finally out, I'm excited and looking forward to the response from the audience."

"Midnight" is a testament to Dhruv's talent and versatility as a singer and musician. With its catchy tune and lively beat, the song is sure to become a fan favorite and cement Dhruv's place in the Indian music industry. The single is now available for streaming on all major platforms. For more information, please visit Dhruv Malik's official social media pages.

