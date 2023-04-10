RadioandMusic
BOYWITHUKE releases new single "OUT OF REACH"

MUMBAI: Leveling up from every angle, Platinum-Certified singer, songwriter, and producer BoyWithUke unveils new single entitled “Out Of Reach” today via Mercury Records/Republic Records.  

Listen to “Out Of Reach” HERE.

Once again, BoyWithUke’s timeless songcraft is accented by future-facing production, organic instrumentation, and just the right amount of good old-fashioned lyrical heartache. In support of the track, BoyWithUke has also released an official lyric video for the track. Watch the lyric video for “Out Of Reach” HERE.

Of the song, BoyWithUke says, “I love the energy in ‘Out Of Reach.’ It makes me want to jump, drive, and run.”

In other big news, BoyWithUke headlines his very own in-game Roblox concert today. Presented by Comic Relief US’s new campaign Kids Relief, the show goes down inside Kids Relief’s: SolarPunk Simulator game—one of the first virtual worlds created by a nonprofit. The enigmatic masked sensation will deliver a full set for players worldwide highlighted by the official live debut performance of “Out Of Reach.” Kids Relief notably raises money to support breaking the cycle of poverty for young people. It begins at 7PM EST HERE.

Heading out on the road, BoyWithUke recently announced he will be heading out overseas on his highly anticipated Asia & Australia Tour. Tickets went on sale this week and full tour dates can be found below and at https://boywithuke.lnk.to/oztour.

 “Out Of Reach” follows his fan favorite Antisocial EP. The latter has accumulated tens of millions of streams highlighted by “Rockstar.” The song has reeled in over 11 million Spotify streams and counting as well as 4 million YouTube views on the music video, which was shot in Toronto and directed by Kevin Lien. Earning critical acclaim, Ones To Watch proclaimed, “Outside of beautiful sonics and ear-candy melodies, it’s BoyWithUke’s poetry that shines through the most on ‘Rockstar’.”

 Antisocial landed in the wake of “Sick Of U” feat. Oliver Tree, which has generated over 55 million Spotify streams and 22 million YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, Genius predicted, “‘Sick Of U’ signifies a new chapter for the artist.”
 
Speaking of Genius, BoyWithUke’s “Toxic” Open Mic performance has remained the #1 most viewed video on Genius with over 101 million views and counting—watch HERE. He recently explained the song’s backstory on Verified—watch HERE.
 
BoyWithUke continues racing towards a major mainstream breakthrough. His following has grown beyond 7 million on TikTok, 3 million on YouTube, and nearly 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His full-length debut album Serotonin Dreams only fueled this explosion. Beyond tallying hundreds of millions of streams, The Honey Pop hailed it as “the album of our dreams.”
 
Additionally, BoyWithUke’s 2021 Platinum-Certified smash hit “Toxic” has amassed over 1.2 billion global streams to date and peaked at #1 on the Alternative Radio Chart for two consecutive weeks. Not to mention, it was #7 on Google’s Top Trending Songs of 2022 (US). Last year, he also sold out his first-ever headline shows in New York and Los Angeles.
 
Get ready to experience more from BoyWithUke soon!
 
