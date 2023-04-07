Streaming Now! Canada's MEDEVIL's new album in tribute To Drummer's Passing "Mirror in the Darkness"

MUMBAI: Streaming their new album “Mirror in the Darkness”, Canada’s Medevil has taken a big step up from their debut full-length “Conductor of Storms”, with a more progressive and ambitious direction than before. The album is also a tribute to drummer Chris Malcolmson who passed away after its recording. The songs on this new album have much more variety, and a lot more to offer, which should accommodate a wider array of music tastes from metal fans or fans of music in general. The band is very confident that fans of the first record will enjoy this one and they explain further:

“‘Mirror in the Darkness’ is our boldest step into different musical stylings than ever before. It is a very dark-sounding album mood-wise and can be described as ‘progressive power metal’ in most areas. Each song throughout sounds completely unique from the other, bringing out a new metal flavour unheard from the previous tracks. We also experimented with Drop-C tuning here on a couple songs, adding to the dark sound. While it is not a concept album, the lyrics throughout have consistent themes about heavy personal issues such as depression and negativity you feel in life.”

Their style on “Conductor of Storms” was heavily inspired by the classic ‘80s heavy metal bands, but for “Mirror in the Darkness” they started looking at other heavy metal influences within the progressive metal sphere such as Opeth, Porcupine Tree, and Mastodon. You can hear this influence on tracks like ‘No Peace in Rest’, ‘Dead Before Birth’ and ‘Veiled’ where they make use of longer arrangement structures, odd time signatures, and atmospheric soundscapes.

Intended to be listened to in a single sitting from front to back, Medevil spent a lot of time considering the flow of the album, from fast and energetic to dark and brooding, so there is a lot of variety that will come from a fully engaged listen. Dedicated to late drummer Chris Malcolmson, it is recommended for fans of Metal Church, Accept, and Baroness.

Listen to the full album stream of “Mirror in the Darkness” via its premiere on MetalInsider HERE.

“Mirror in the Darkness” comes out on April 7, 2023.

Album order - https://medevil.bandcamp.com

Lyric Video - Among Thieves - https://youtu.be/sC55M5Cy-3M

Fans interested in seeing them live in the Vancouver area can catch them at this year's Hyperspace Metal Fest on April 13th performing alongside Riot City, Greyhawk, Atavistia, Hyloxalus, and Zack Brannon.

Upcoming Events:

April 13 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC - Hyperspace MetalFest - w/ Riot City, Greyhawk, Atavistia, Hyloxalus, Zack Brannon - Info

June 9 - The Wise - Vancouver, BC w/ Iron Kingdom

Track Listing:

1. Dead Before Birth (6:18)

2. Among Thieves (5:00)

3. Pray for Me (6:35)

4. The Signal (7:22)

5. Smoke and Mirrors (1:48)

6. Weight of the Crown (4:18)

7. Mirror in the Darkness (8:31)

8. Gateways (2:41)

9. Veiled (3:56)

10. No Peace in Rest (9:23)

Album Length: 55:58

Album Recording Lineup:

Liam Collingwood - Vocals

Gary Cordsen - Lead Guitar

Brett Gibbs - Rhythm Guitar, Lead Guitar & Backup Vocals

Eric Wesa - Bass & Backup Vocals

Chris Malcolmson – Drums

About: Medevil is a highly energetic, fast-paced metal band known for its tight songwriting, intense stage presence, and roaring vocals. They are one of the few metal bands coming out of Chilliwack BC and hold that title proud as they have earned much praise and respect since their inception in 2014. As one of the 6 national finalists of the 2015 Wacken Metal Battle Canada, they are becoming more and more renowned throughout the country; their fame attaining them a following in their local town and across through to Vancouver.

Their music could be described as “power thrash” with half of their set being chorus-driven, and the other half focusing on blistering fast riffs. Influences for the band include Iron Maiden, Megadeth, and Metal Church. Their fast but catchy songs keep the crowd chanting throughout the set, and leave them wanting more. Liam Collingwood, the band’s singer, keeps the band image in theme with the songs while on stage and will wear thematic outfits when the mood demands it.

The band was founded on January 13, 2014, by Eric Wesa (bass), as well as brothers Liam (vocals) and Ross Collingwood (drums). It only took two months after the band’s inception before the boys found the ultimate guitar duo they were looking for, Gary Cordsen and Brett Gibbs. Once the lineup was solidified, they wasted no time performing shows and begin their musical journey. As a band, Medevil has two common goals; to explore their musical talents, and continue performing live for their fast-growing fanbase.

“Perfectly situated to please fans of classic heavy metal, Conductor Of Storms is very strong debut from the young Medevil.” – The Monolith (2016)

"Rejoice metalheads! Chiliwackian power thrashers, Medevil, has created a top-notch debut full-length album entitled Conductor Of Storms". – Bravewords (2016)

“Play it loud, play it fast as heavy metal world has found another new soldier to carry on the flag in the form of “Medevil”" – Planet Caravan (2016)

“Conductor of Storms is one of the most complete, fully-formed and damn near perfect debut albums I’ve ever heard from a young heavy metal band. Tracks like Escape – a blustering, no-holds-barred mashup of Metal Church, Megadeth and Overkill – are just so mature, so faultlessly executed and so, well, heavy metal, it beggars belief that they are not being delivered by a band that’s been in the game for thirty years.” – Sentinel Daily (2016)

“Riding out of the cold wastes of western Canada on warhorses of steel comes Medevil with their amazing, self-released debut album Conductor of Storms. Bruising Traditional Heavy Metal is what these guys play and they play it well. Monstrous riffs and pounding, organic drums underscore the powerful vocals and intricate solos. The band has a taste for things epic, so no love songs or cliché odes to the Metal lifestyle here.” – Metal Crypt (2016)