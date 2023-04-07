Return Of The Jaded Delivers Driving Original Kontinuum

MUMBAI: Following his massive remix of Crimsen and Jordan Arts’ I Still Think Of You last year, Canada-based producer Return Of The Jaded is back on Purified Records with a powerful original cut, Kontinuum.
Stream / Purchase: Return Of The Jaded - Kontinuum
Taking listeners on an enthralling ride across a captivating arrangement, Return Of The Jaded’s latest offering provides its listeners with an instant dose of energy. Combining driving bass, striking synths and Tania Zygar’s soaring vocals, Kontinuum expresses his bold and magnetic sonic personality. Joining his previous originals, The Way I Feel, Soma and Taiga, this latest addition to Purified Records will leave audiences seeking its ID in sets around the globe.
Offering house music that is synonymous with superior sound quality, history, nostalgia, and a nod to rave culture, Canadian producer Return Of The Jaded is globally recognised for his powerful, yet pristine productions. Leaving a lasting impression upon superstars, tastemakers, and underground aficionados alike, ROTJ has received support from Pete Tong, Nora En Pure, Afrojack, Alesso, Noizu, and many more. His originals have charted Number 1 on Beatport over 8 times, with signature appearances on labels such as Purified, Techne, Repopulate Mars, Spinnin’ Deep, Sink or Swim, and many more.
