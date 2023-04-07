John Newman debuts on Tomorrowland Music with infectious dance ballad 'Hold On To My Love'

MUMBAI: British multi-platinum icon John Newman makes his debut release under Tomorrowland Music delivering emotionally charged new single 'Hold On To My Love' to the world.

Propelled by Newman's soaring, instantly recognisable vocals, 'Hold On To My Love'is a rousing dance-pop ballad with an infectious dance energy, dripping with passion and vulnerability. Following his much-acclaimed collaborations with the likes of Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Rudimental, 'Hold On To My Love' is a true feel-good anthem, overflowing with club-ready synths and beats which lead you into a transfixed state of pure euphoria.

'Hold On To My Love' marks the start of an exciting new chapter in John Newman's career and his first release since signing to Tomorrowland. Following a period of soul searching, the British singer, songwriter & producer is embracing his DJing and production roots, with a sound heavily inspired by the dance records he grew up listening to, fused with soul and hip hop. Fresh off the stage from a stunning performance at Tomorrowland Winter 2023, Newman has developed a new live show with a hybrid of live vocals, mixing and beat triggering, really giving the energy and making it a proper party atmosphere.

John Newman commented on the release and his new direction: "It's the beginning to a new me, free yet focused on showing the best of me."

Just in time for festival season, 'Hold On To My Love' is the new single out now from John Newman via Tomorrowland Music.