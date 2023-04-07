Indian pop icon Dhvani Bhanushali becomes the youngest Indian musician to cross the fastest 1.5 billion views on YouTube with her hit song "Vaaste"

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali, has added another feather to her song Vaaste’s success. The song has crossed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, making Dhvani the youngest Indian artist to achieve this milestone. From Indian songs that has crossed this benchmark are the devotional song ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ tops the list followed by regional songs like Punjabi song 'Lehanga’ and a Haryanvi song '52 Gaj Ka Daman' making Dhvani’s song the forth most viewed song nationwide. Vaaste has created a history by garnering the highest viewing numbers in the Hindi Pop Category from India.

The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Arafat Mehmood, with Nikhil D'Souza featuring as the co-singer, the music video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and was released by T-Series.

Dhvani made her debut in the pop world with "Ishare Tere" and then followed it up with another hit, "Leja Re". However, it was "Vaaste" that catapulted her to the A-list of Indian musicians. The song became a massive hit and broke all records in the music world, particularly among young listeners. "Vaaste" was also listed among the top 10 most-liked music videos globally, and Dhvani was the only Indian music artist to feature in YouTube Rewind 2019. Today, the song has more than half a million reels on social media.

Apart from Vaaste, Dhvani has many hits in her kitty from ‘Dilbar’ (from Batla House), ‘Duniya’ (from Luka Chuppi), ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ (from Saaho) as well as her singles like Mera Yaar, Dynamite, Kudi Meri, Mehendi all have been massive hits.

Expressing her gratitude, Dhvani said, "Vaaste is like that magical thing that happened in my life. I'll always be grateful to all the people who have watched it more than a billion times on YouTube. It was the team of Tanishk, Arafat, Nikhil, Radhika Ma’am, Vinay Sir, Siddharth, and team at T-Series that we could break so many records back then and even today. Most importantly it’s all the love and support by the audiences; it only inspires me to work harder and create more magic. I want to thank everyone who was involved in making this beautiful song with me, our mark will live on forever."