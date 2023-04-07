RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Apr 2023 17:31 |  By RnMTeam

Indian pop icon Dhvani Bhanushali becomes the youngest Indian musician to cross the fastest 1.5 billion views on YouTube with her hit song "Vaaste"

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali, has added another feather to her song Vaaste’s success. The song has crossed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, making Dhvani the youngest Indian artist to achieve this milestone. From Indian songs that has crossed this benchmark are the devotional song ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ tops the list followed by regional songs like Punjabi song 'Lehanga’ and a Haryanvi song '52 Gaj Ka Daman' making Dhvani’s song the forth most viewed song nationwide. Vaaste has created a history by garnering the highest viewing numbers in the Hindi Pop Category from India.

The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Arafat Mehmood, with Nikhil D'Souza featuring as the co-singer, the music video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and was released by T-Series.

Dhvani made her debut in the pop world with "Ishare Tere" and then followed it up with another hit, "Leja Re". However, it was "Vaaste" that catapulted her to the A-list of Indian musicians. The song became a massive hit and broke all records in the music world, particularly among young listeners. "Vaaste" was also listed among the top 10 most-liked music videos globally, and Dhvani was the only Indian music artist to feature in YouTube Rewind 2019. Today, the song has more than half a million reels on social media.

Apart from Vaaste, Dhvani has many hits in her kitty from ‘Dilbar’ (from Batla House), ‘Duniya’ (from Luka Chuppi), ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ (from Saaho) as well as her singles like Mera Yaar, Dynamite, Kudi Meri, Mehendi all have been massive hits.

Expressing her gratitude, Dhvani said, "Vaaste is like that magical thing that happened in my life. I'll always be grateful to all the people who have watched it more than a billion times on YouTube. It was the team of Tanishk, Arafat, Nikhil, Radhika Ma’am, Vinay Sir, Siddharth, and team at T-Series that we could break so many records back then and even today. Most importantly it’s all the love and support by the audiences; it only inspires me to work harder and create more magic. I want to thank everyone who was involved in making this beautiful song with me, our mark will live on forever."

Tags
Dhvani Bhanushali music Songs
Related news
 | 07 Apr 2023

Return Of The Jaded Delivers Driving Original Kontinuum

MUMBAI: Following his massive remix of Crimsen and Jordan Arts’ I Still Think Of You last year, Canada-based producer Return Of The Jaded is back on Purified Records with a powerful original cut, Kontinuum.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2023

Brazilian/Canadian band Midnight Guest releases new single "Seize the Doomsday'

MUMBAI: Apocalyptic landscapes and a critique of consumerism and messianism mark “Seize the Doomsday,” heavy new single from Midnight Guest. The track opens a new phase in the band that works its tracks between Brazil and Canada. This is an Electric Funeral Records release.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2023

Streaming Now! Canada's MEDEVIL's new album in tribute To Drummer's Passing "Mirror in the Darkness"

MUMBAI: Streaming their new album “Mirror in the Darkness”, Canada’s Medevil has taken a big step up from their debut full-length “Conductor of Storms”, with a more progressive and ambitious direction than before.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2023

John Newman debuts on Tomorrowland Music with infectious dance ballad 'Hold On To My Love'

MUMBAI: British multi-platinum icon John Newman makes his debut release under Tomorrowland Music delivering emotionally charged new single 'Hold On To My Love' to the world.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2023

104.8 ISHQ FM brings Sonu Nigam to Delhi for a must-attend concert for all music lovers!

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness once-in-a-lifetime experience as the legendary singer Sonu Nigam is set to perform live in Delhi after three long years! The Sonu Nigam Show- Delhi’s Grand Concert’ is going to be one of his grandest show and you definitely do not want to miss this.

read more

RnM Biz

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

Believe announces exclusive distribution deal with Panorama Music, further expanding into Bollywood OST market

Panorama Music, founded by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Phatak played an instrumental role in...read more

Approach Entertainment Signs Music Director Aabir Mukherjee Exclusively

MUMBAI: Leading Award Winning Celebrity Management, Films Marketing, and Films Productions Companread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian pop icon Dhvani Bhanushali becomes the youngest Indian musician to cross the fastest 1.5 billion views on YouTube with her hit song "Vaaste"

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali, has added another feather to her song Vaaste’s success. The song has crossed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, making Dhvani...read more

2
Brazilian/Canadian band Midnight Guest releases new single "Seize the Doomsday'

MUMBAI: Apocalyptic landscapes and a critique of consumerism and messianism mark “Seize the Doomsday,” heavy new single from Midnight Guest. The...read more

3
104.8 ISHQ FM brings Sonu Nigam to Delhi for a must-attend concert for all music lovers!

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness once-in-a-lifetime experience as the legendary singer Sonu Nigam is set to perform live in Delhi after three long years...read more

4
The Manic Boys And Girls Club's "We’ll Be Fine" new single out now

Canadian rock duo The Manic Boys and Girls Club consists of co-fronts and siblings Bela and Fernando Ferreira, whose haunting music is a mix of her...read more

5
John Newman debuts on Tomorrowland Music with infectious dance ballad 'Hold On To My Love'

MUMBAI: British multi-platinum icon John Newman makes his debut release under Tomorrowland Music delivering emotionally charged new single 'Hold On...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games