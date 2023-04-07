Brazilian/Canadian band Midnight Guest releases new single "Seize the Doomsday'

MUMBAI: Apocalyptic landscapes and a critique of consumerism and messianism mark “Seize the Doomsday,” heavy new single from Midnight Guest. The track opens a new phase in the band that works its tracks between Brazil and Canada. This is an Electric Funeral Records release.
“The song talks about radical ‘survivalists’; those people who keep stocking a heaps of food and weapons waiting for some catastrophe of apocalyptic proportions. I started writing because I thought it was hilarious how commercially this is exploited, but in the end ultimately the song ended up being more about one’s life revolving around waiting for a great catastrophe. Sometimes it’s almost like they’re rooting for it to happen. AND narrated in the first person, through the eyes of someone who sees himself as – or would like to be – a like Noé”, says guitarist Daniel Stunges.
He created the project in 2020 alongside vocalist Kjetil Landsgard, straight from Canada, and the musicians Tadeu Correa on drums and Eduardo Oliveira on bass. The Genesis of Midnight Guest comes from the desire to create within the occult rock genre, popularized by names like Black Sabbath and Ghost, but also had a punk attitude mixed with metal.
“Seize the Doomsday” opens a new phase for the band after the EPs “Midnight Guest” and “Satanic Panic Attack”, in addition to the single “The Hour of the Wolf”. The single is available at all music platforms.
“Seize the Doomsday”: https://onerpm.link/237336501033
Stream the track through the YouTube player below: https://bit.ly/413y6pU
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more
Panorama Music, founded by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Phatak played an instrumental role in...read more
MUMBAI: Leading Award Winning Celebrity Management, Films Marketing, and Films Productions Companread more
MUMBAI: Following his massive remix of Crimsen and Jordan Arts’ I Still Think Of You last year, Canada-based producer Return Of The Jaded is back on...read more
MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali, has added another feather to her song Vaaste’s success. The song has crossed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, making Dhvani...read more
MUMBAI: Apocalyptic landscapes and a critique of consumerism and messianism mark “Seize the Doomsday,” heavy new single from Midnight Guest. The...read more
MUMBAI: British multi-platinum icon John Newman makes his debut release under Tomorrowland Music delivering emotionally charged new single 'Hold On...read more
MUMBAI: Streaming their new album “Mirror in the Darkness”, Canada’s Medevil has taken a big step up from their debut full-length “Conductor of...read more