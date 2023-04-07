RadioandMusic
News |  07 Apr 2023 16:56

Brazilian/Canadian band Midnight Guest releases new single "Seize the Doomsday'

MUMBAI: Apocalyptic landscapes and a critique of consumerism and messianism mark “Seize the Doomsday,” heavy new single from Midnight Guest. The track opens a new phase in the band that works its tracks between Brazil and Canada. This is an Electric Funeral Records release.

“The song talks about radical ‘survivalists’; those people who keep stocking a heaps of food and weapons waiting for some catastrophe of apocalyptic proportions. I started writing because I thought it was hilarious how commercially this is exploited, but in the end ultimately the song ended up being more about one’s life revolving around waiting for a great catastrophe. Sometimes it’s almost like they’re rooting for it to happen. AND narrated in the first person, through the eyes of someone who sees himself as – or would like to be – a like Noé”, says guitarist Daniel Stunges.

He created the project in 2020 alongside vocalist Kjetil Landsgard, straight from Canada, and the musicians Tadeu Correa on drums and Eduardo Oliveira on bass. The Genesis of Midnight Guest comes from the desire to create within the occult rock genre, popularized by names like Black Sabbath and Ghost, but also had a punk attitude mixed with metal.

“Seize the Doomsday” opens a new phase for the band after the EPs “Midnight Guest” and “Satanic Panic Attack”, in addition to the single “The Hour of the Wolf”. The single is available at all music platforms.

“Seize the Doomsday”: https://onerpm.link/237336501033

Stream the track through the YouTube player below: https://bit.ly/413y6pU

