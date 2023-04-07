RadioandMusic
News |  07 Apr 2023 13:48 |  By RnMTeam

104.8 ISHQ FM brings Sonu Nigam to Delhi for a must-attend concert for all music lovers!

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness once-in-a-lifetime experience

as the legendary singer Sonu Nigam is set to perform live in Delhi after three long years! The Sonu Nigam Show- Delhi’s Grand Concert’ is going to be one of his grandest show and you definitely do not want to miss this.

The concert is scheduled to take place on 13 May 2023, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, which promises to be the perfect venue for an unforgettable evening of soulful music. With Sonu Nigam’s enchanting voice and the convenience of a seated arena and a special stage setup, you can expect a mesmerizing experience that will leave you spellbound.

Tickets are LIVE on Insider.in and Paytm app.

