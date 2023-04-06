RadioandMusic
TOMORROW X TOGETHER named MTV’s April global PUSH artist

MUMBAI: Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) are named MTV’s April global PUSH artist today. Each month, MTV PUSH chooses an up-and-coming breakout artist and releases a variety of contents including candid discussions, revealing stories and intimate performances highlighting the artist.

As the April MTV global PUSH artist, TOMORROW X TOGETHER released a wide slew of contents on all MTV regional websites and MTV’s official YouTube channel. These featured performances of “Sugar Rush Ride” and “Devil by the Window” with magnetic stage presence and sheer intensity. Other contents included ‘mini docs’ where the group shared their behind-the-scenes stories of “Sugar Rush Ride,” and “Devil by the Window,” ‘This or That’ discussing the group’s favorites, and ‘Push Play’ in which the group talked about their musical influences and favorite artists.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s MTV PUSH campaign follows on the heels of their second world tour ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE>.’ Successfully wrapping up their recent shows in Seoul and Singapore, they will continue their tour in Taipei and Japan and move to the U.S. in May for shows in 6 cities: Charlotte on May 6, Belmont Park on 9 and 10, Washington D.C. on 16, Duluth on 19 and 20, San Antonio on 23 and 24, and Los Angeles on 27. Following the tour, the act will perform at LOLLAPALOOZA in Chicago as this year’s headliner on August 5, 2023.

