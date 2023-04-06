This T20 season, BIG FM presents the ultimate cricket Bonanza with the launch of 'BIG BINGO Cricket'

MUMBAI: In India, cricket is not just a game, it is like a religion. The other game that also enjoys a cult following amongst the masses is Bingo. Combining these two loves of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has announced its latest campaign for all the ardent fans – BIG BINGO Cricket! As the T20 season kicks off, the radio network is gearing up to keep the excitement levels soaring amongst cricket enthusiasts by offering them a chance to win exciting prizes with just the click of a button. With this game, BIG FM invites its listeners to join in the fervour, embrace the thrill of the game and score some big wins.

To play BIG BINGO Cricket, all fans have to do is register themselves on the website www.bigfmbingo.com and choose a ticket for that day's match. As the T20 series match goes on, users get points/scores based on the performance of the players on their tickets. For batsmen, their runs get added towards the user’s final score and for bowlers, one gets 10 runs per wicket. Adding to the fun, there is a Spin-The-Wheel which the participants can spin every 10 minutes during the match time to add bonus points to their score. There are daily prizes for the highest run scorer of every match and at the end of each week, BIG FM will select 1 lucky winner from the participants of that week for a grand prize. At the end of the T20 series, the user with the highest cumulative score will win the Mega prize. The game will witness daily match winners, weekly lucky draw winners, and one ultimate tournament champion during the course of the T20 series.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, “Cricket, for every fan is a symbol of unity, passion and an undying spirit. Also, Bingo has been a favourite at family get-togethers and social gatherings for decades. With BIG BINGO Cricket, we are exploring gamification of the sport in a distinctly engaging, competitive and fun manner. Our aim is to bring to the audience a unique and immersive experience that truly celebrates the spirit of the game. Through this campaign, we are looking forward to providing every cricket fan a chance to participate in the excitement of the T20 season from the comfort of their homes and win big. Here’s setting the ball rolling for an exciting season.”

Ensuring that no one misses out on the action, BIG FM RJs will keep their listeners updated with not only T20 scores but also BIG BINGO Cricket scores. The RJs will also share information on how well the cricket players are playing in the matches happening that day and compare their stats to help the audience make the best choice on which players to choose when buying their Big Bingo Cricket tickets.

So register now and join in the fun at www.bigfm.bingo.com to play and win some exciting prizes!