News |  06 Apr 2023 13:36 |  By RnMTeam

Little Dragon return with new single and video "SLUGS OF LOVE"

MUMBAI: Little Dragon, the much-loved GRAMMY-nominated band return with the joyous, upbeat new single “Slugs Of Love”, a song they say they imagine “being played by a bunch of youngsters with rubber boots in different sparkling colors.” Alongside the release is an official video directed by Unlimited Time Only (who have previously worked with Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Teva and more) and featuring the band themselves.

“Did you know that Leopard Slugs perform a very sensual and acrobatic dance, an exchange between two individuals carrying the same set of reproduction systems? Maybe we are all yearning for love and ecstasy, as we turn more sluggish and slimy trying to convey this urge,” Little Dragon shares.

"Slugs Of Love" follows the release of their ‘Opening The Door’ EP — which featured respected East Atlanta rapper JID (signed with J. Cole’s Dreamville label), and the latest in a string of high-profile collaborations which has included working with the likes of Kali Uchis, KAYTRANADA, Brittany Howard, Flying Lotus, BADBADNOTGOOD, Moses Sumney, Kelsey Lu, Gorillaz, Big Boi (OutKast), SBTRKT, Yo Yo Ma and many more. They additionally count the likes of SZA, Erykah Badu, Anderson. Paak, Diplo, Flume, Ava DuVerney, Ali Wong, Syd, Disclosure, LaKeith Stanfield, The xx and many more as fans, a further attestation to their status as one of the most influential bands of their era.

Their most recent full-length album, ‘New Me, Same Us’, was released on Ninja Tune in 2020 and lauded by the likes of the New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork, The Guardian, Mixmag, Crack Magazine and many more, with the band also joining NPR Music for an intimate Tiny Desk (Home) Concert filmed at their long-term home-built studio in Gothenburg, Sweden. Entirely self-produced and recorded at the pioneering Swedish band’s studio, the album hit #5 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart in the US, with Mixmag calling it “a futuristic record bursting with lush textures and elevated by lead singer Yukimi Nagano’s sublime vocals” and the Guardian finding them on “on deliciously soulful form.” They followed up the release with their 'New Me, Same Us Remix EP' which featured the likes of Midland, Octo Octa, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Ela Minus.

The band’s hugely popular and highly regarded live performances have spawned a decade-spanning touring career, including festival highlights such as Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Bestival, Sonar, All Points East, Dimensions Festival and more.

Lollapalooza Glastonbury Coachella Diplo New York Times music
