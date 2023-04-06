RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Apr 2023 15:06 |  By RnMTeam

JazzInToronto to showcase diverse lineup with a focus on women artists at April’s College Street Jazz Festival

MUMBAI: With a lineup focusing on gender representation, LGBTQ+ representation, cultural diversity, and emerging artists, JazzInToronto’s College Street Jazz Festival will showcase some of the best and most exciting talent Toronto has to offer.

The three-day event runs April 21–23, and the lineup this year is comprised of 95% women artists, and includes a wonderful mixture of seasoned performers and emerging artists. Performers include Laila Biali (JUNO-winning musician and CBC Radio host) and Alison Young (JUNO nominee and 2-time Winner for Horn Player of Year at the Maple Blues Awards). Other artists include Carlie Howell & La-Nai Gabriel, Chloe Watkinson, Queen Pepper, DIJLAH, Trash Panda Brass, Racha Moukalled, Grapevine and Jennifer Lo trio.

“Our goal with the triple bill at Revival is to introduce audiences to new musical genres,” artistic director Ori Dagan notes. “Trash Panda Brass is Toronto's only all-queer brass band specializing in classic tunes of the 1980's and 90's; the Middle-Eastern sextet DIJLAH is led by Iraq's Tara Moneka and features some of the finest musicians on Toronto's world music scene; and the crowd-pleasing Queen Pepper combines the classic sounds of Soul and R&B with groovy originals.”

"The live music scene in our city bursts with talent and diversity, making ours a unique meeting place unlike any other,” said Ori Dagan, JazzInToronto’s artistic director. “We really wanted to celebrate that this year, and to be honest, even within the focus on women’s talent, it was extremely difficult to decide who to highlight.”

All concerts will take place in College Street venues, and the goal is to bring together musicians, venues, and fans in celebration of having survived the challenging times we’ve all faced over the course of the pandemic.

Performances will be held at the following six venues: Revival Bar, The Emmet Ray, Free Times Cafe, Bar Pompette, College St. United Church, and Sellers & Newel.

The festival’s opening-night party will take place at Free Times Cafe (320 College Street), which has presented more than 10,000 nights of live music since opening in 1980. Rising-star pianist Jennifer Lo will kick things off before the festival launches into a fun and lively jam session that will showcase a wide variety of the Toronto jazz community’s members.

The headlining program is as follows:

(And the complete, more jam-packed program of all performances is available here.)

April 22, 7:30pm: Carlie Howell & La-Nai Gabriel at The Emmet Ray:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/college-st-jazz-festival-carlie-howell-la-n...

April 22, 9:30pm: Alison Young at The Emmet Ray:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/college-st-jazz-festival-alison-young-trio-...

April 22, 11:30pm: Chloe Watkinson at The Emmet Ray:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/college-st-jazz-festival-chloe-watkinson-at...

April 23, 4pm: Meridian Credit Union presents Laila Biali at College Street United Church:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/college-st-jazz-festival-laila-biali-presen...

April 23, 7pm: Grand Finale Triple Bill at Revival: Trash Panda Brass, DIJLAH, Queen Pepper:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/college-st-jazz-festival-queen-pepper-dijla...

Tags
LGBTQ Singer Songs music Dijlah
Related news
 | 06 Apr 2023

Ellde Fazilka Pays Tribute to Punjab’s Rich Cultural Heritage with New Release, "This Is Punjab"

MUMBAI: Ellde Fazilka, the renowned singer-songwriter known for his unique blend of traditional Punjabi music and modern rap beats, has released his highly anticipated new song, "This Is Punjab".

read more
 | 06 Apr 2023

Evans sees a world of possibilities in latest music video for “On My Own Again” out now

MUMBAI: Morgan Evans has released the music video for his latest single, “On My Own Again,” via YouTube Premiere.

read more
 | 06 Apr 2023

Little Dragon return with new single and video "SLUGS OF LOVE"

MUMBAI: Little Dragon, the much-loved GRAMMY-nominated band return with the joyous, upbeat new single “Slugs Of Love”, a song they say they imagine “being played by a bunch of youngsters with rubber boots in different sparkling colors.” Alongside the release is an official video directed by Unlim

read more
 | 05 Apr 2023

Oliver Heldens teams up with pop icon Kylie Minogue for new single '10 Out Of 10'

Global DJ/producer superstar, Oliver Heldens teams up with pop queen Kylie Minogue for his stunning new single ‘10 Out Of 10’.

read more
 | 05 Apr 2023

Singer Suryaveer on his latest single, ‘Lathay Di Chaadar’, says,"This is a comeback song for me, have put in a lot of effort, time, money, and energy into this song"

MUMBAI: Suryaveer began his musical career as a solo performer. The singer has toured and collaborated with some of the industry's biggest personalities, and has performed both nationally and internationally. Suryaveer is well-known for his romantic melodies and melodic covers.

read more

RnM Biz

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

Believe announces exclusive distribution deal with Panorama Music, further expanding into Bollywood OST market

Panorama Music, founded by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Phatak played an instrumental role in...read more

Approach Entertainment Signs Music Director Aabir Mukherjee Exclusively

MUMBAI: Leading Award Winning Celebrity Management, Films Marketing, and Films Productions Companread more

top# 5 articles

1
Comedy Central's April line-up tells you what the ultimate binge-fests are made of!

MUMBAI: This April, Comedy Central is gearing up to unleash a torrent of side-splitting shows that are bound to make you go on a binge-fest. Expect...read more

2
TOMORROW X TOGETHER named MTV’s April global PUSH artist

MUMBAI: Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) are named MTV’s April global PUSH artist today. Each...read more

3
Ellde Fazilka Pays Tribute to Punjab’s Rich Cultural Heritage with New Release, "This Is Punjab"

MUMBAI: Ellde Fazilka, the renowned singer-songwriter known for his unique blend of traditional Punjabi music and modern rap beats, has released his...read more

4
This T20 season, BIG FM presents the ultimate cricket Bonanza with the launch of 'BIG BINGO Cricket'

MUMBAI: In India, cricket is not just a game, it is like a religion. The other game that also enjoys a cult following amongst the masses is Bingo....read more

5
Elements Music & Arts Festival announces phase two lineup

MUMBAI: Phase two features new additions including Gorgon City, Lane 8, REZZ, Seven Lions, STS9, Eli & Fur, Giolì & Assia, Lotus, Will Clarke...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games