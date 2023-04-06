Evans sees a world of possibilities in latest music video for “On My Own Again” out now

MUMBAI: Morgan Evans has released the music video for his latest single, “On My Own Again,” via YouTube Premiere. The emotional but uplifting track, written by Morgan alongside Zach Kale, Geoff Warburton and produced by Chris DeStefano, is off his upcoming Life Upside Down EP, available on April 21st. The beautifully shot video features footage taken from his five-part documentary series directed by Peter John and showcases Morgan’s travels from around the world as he picks-up the pieces and looks forward to a life full of thrilling uncertainty.

"8 shows, 7 countries, 3 bicycles, 2 goats & 1 camel. For a song documenting a poignant moment in my life, I thought it’d be appropriate to make a video the same way. I invited the guys behind the ‘Over For You’ music video and the docuseries on the road in Morocco, Europe, Ireland and the UK for one of the adventures of my life so far."

-Morgan Evans

“On My Own Again” follows Morgan’s viral single from the Life Upside Down EP, “Over For You,” which has received critical praise from outlets ranging from Us Weekly, E!, Entertainment Tonight, The Bobby Bones Show, Taste of Country and more. Describing the single, Billboard wrote, “many of the best songs come from heartbreak, and this is absolutely one of Evans’ best releases to date.” People observed Evans “channeling his heartbreak into song,” and CMT raved Evans “places his heart on the line.”

Life Upside Down EP Track Listing:

Over For You

On My Own Again

Hey Little Mama

All Right Here

Over For You (Live in Melbourne)

PRE-SAVE: Life Upside Down EP

"I called the EP ‘Life Upside Down’ because this collection of music could only have come from this time, when my life felt exactly that. To me, these five tracks journey through unexpected heartbreak, self-rediscovery, new beginnings and a new found gratitude for the present moment."

-Morgan Evans

Recently, Morgan wrapped his co-headlining U.K. Day Drunk Me Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and performances on three headlining stages at C2C Festival, including to a crowd of 20,000+ in London. Up next, he will join Brett Young in the states for Young’s 5 Tour 3 2 1 and will also provide support on select dates with Billy Currington.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Support for Brett Young

Support for Billy Currington

April 6, 2023 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theater

April 8, 2023 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

April 20, 2023 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall Fenway

April 21, 2023 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

April 22, 2023 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Springs

April 27, 2023 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 28, 2023 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company

April 29, 2023 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

May 12, 2023 Wenatchee, WA Town Toyota Center

May 13, 2023 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater

May 18, 203 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento

May 19, 2023 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

May 20, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

June 23, 2023 Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheatre

July 21, 2023 Valley, NE MRL Music Festival

July 22, 2023 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center

August 18, 2023 Grand Junction, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park