RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Apr 2023 14:56 |  By RnMTeam

Evans sees a world of possibilities in latest music video for “On My Own Again” out now

MUMBAI: Morgan Evans has released the music video for his latest single, “On My Own Again,” via YouTube Premiere. The emotional but uplifting track, written by Morgan alongside Zach Kale, Geoff Warburton and produced by Chris DeStefano, is off his upcoming Life Upside Down EP, available on April 21st. The beautifully shot video features footage taken from his five-part documentary series directed by Peter John and showcases Morgan’s travels from around the world as he picks-up the pieces and looks forward to a life full of thrilling uncertainty.

"8 shows, 7 countries, 3 bicycles, 2 goats & 1 camel. For a song documenting a poignant moment in my life, I thought it’d be appropriate to make a video the same way. I invited the guys behind the ‘Over For You’ music video and the docuseries on the road in Morocco, Europe, Ireland and the UK for one of the adventures of my life so far."
-Morgan Evans

“On My Own Again” follows Morgan’s viral single from the Life Upside Down EP, “Over For You,” which has received critical praise from outlets ranging from Us Weekly, E!, Entertainment Tonight, The Bobby Bones Show, Taste of Country and more. Describing the single, Billboard wrote, “many of the best songs come from heartbreak, and this is absolutely one of Evans’ best releases to date.” People observed Evans “channeling his heartbreak into song,” and CMT raved Evans “places his heart on the line.”

Life Upside Down EP Track Listing:

Over For You
On My Own Again
Hey Little Mama
All Right Here
Over For You (Live in Melbourne)

PRE-SAVE: Life Upside Down EP

"I called the EP ‘Life Upside Down’ because this collection of music could only have come from this time, when my life felt exactly that. To me, these five tracks journey through unexpected heartbreak, self-rediscovery, new beginnings and a new found gratitude for the present moment."
-Morgan Evans

Recently, Morgan wrapped his co-headlining U.K. Day Drunk Me Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and performances on three headlining stages at C2C Festival, including to a crowd of 20,000+ in London. Up next, he will join Brett Young in the states for Young’s 5 Tour 3 2 1 and will also provide support on select dates with Billy Currington.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Support for Brett Young
Support for Billy Currington
April 6, 2023 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theater
April 8, 2023 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
April 20, 2023 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall Fenway
April 21, 2023 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
April 22, 2023 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Springs
April 27, 2023 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 28, 2023 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company
April 29, 2023 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
May 12, 2023 Wenatchee, WA Town Toyota Center
May 13, 2023 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater
May 18, 203 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento
May 19, 2023 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
May 20, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
June 23, 2023 Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheatre
July 21, 2023 Valley, NE MRL Music Festival
July 22, 2023 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center
August 18, 2023 Grand Junction, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Tags
Mitchell Tenpenny Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 06 Apr 2023

Ellde Fazilka Pays Tribute to Punjab’s Rich Cultural Heritage with New Release, "This Is Punjab"

MUMBAI: Ellde Fazilka, the renowned singer-songwriter known for his unique blend of traditional Punjabi music and modern rap beats, has released his highly anticipated new song, "This Is Punjab".

read more
 | 06 Apr 2023

JazzInToronto to showcase diverse lineup with a focus on women artists at April’s College Street Jazz Festival

MUMBAI: With a lineup focusing on gender representation, LGBTQ+ representation, cultural diversity, and emerging artists, JazzInToronto’s College Street Jazz Festival will showcase some of the best and most exciting talent Toronto has to offer.

read more
 | 06 Apr 2023

Little Dragon return with new single and video "SLUGS OF LOVE"

MUMBAI: Little Dragon, the much-loved GRAMMY-nominated band return with the joyous, upbeat new single “Slugs Of Love”, a song they say they imagine “being played by a bunch of youngsters with rubber boots in different sparkling colors.” Alongside the release is an official video directed by Unlim

read more
 | 05 Apr 2023

Oliver Heldens teams up with pop icon Kylie Minogue for new single '10 Out Of 10'

Global DJ/producer superstar, Oliver Heldens teams up with pop queen Kylie Minogue for his stunning new single ‘10 Out Of 10’.

read more
 | 05 Apr 2023

Singer Suryaveer on his latest single, ‘Lathay Di Chaadar’, says,"This is a comeback song for me, have put in a lot of effort, time, money, and energy into this song"

MUMBAI: Suryaveer began his musical career as a solo performer. The singer has toured and collaborated with some of the industry's biggest personalities, and has performed both nationally and internationally. Suryaveer is well-known for his romantic melodies and melodic covers.

read more

RnM Biz

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

Believe announces exclusive distribution deal with Panorama Music, further expanding into Bollywood OST market

Panorama Music, founded by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Phatak played an instrumental role in...read more

Approach Entertainment Signs Music Director Aabir Mukherjee Exclusively

MUMBAI: Leading Award Winning Celebrity Management, Films Marketing, and Films Productions Companread more

top# 5 articles

1
JazzInToronto to showcase diverse lineup with a focus on women artists at April’s College Street Jazz Festival

MUMBAI: With a lineup focusing on gender representation, LGBTQ+ representation, cultural diversity, and emerging artists, JazzInToronto’s College...read more

2
Comedy Central's April line-up tells you what the ultimate binge-fests are made of!

MUMBAI: This April, Comedy Central is gearing up to unleash a torrent of side-splitting shows that are bound to make you go on a binge-fest. Expect...read more

3
TOMORROW X TOGETHER named MTV’s April global PUSH artist

MUMBAI: Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) are named MTV’s April global PUSH artist today. Each...read more

4
Ellde Fazilka Pays Tribute to Punjab’s Rich Cultural Heritage with New Release, "This Is Punjab"

MUMBAI: Ellde Fazilka, the renowned singer-songwriter known for his unique blend of traditional Punjabi music and modern rap beats, has released his...read more

5
This T20 season, BIG FM presents the ultimate cricket Bonanza with the launch of 'BIG BINGO Cricket'

MUMBAI: In India, cricket is not just a game, it is like a religion. The other game that also enjoys a cult following amongst the masses is Bingo....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games