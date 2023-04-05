Suwannee Hulaween to celebrate festival’s tenth anniversary with historic, genre-bending lineup

MUMBAI: Suwannee Hulaween has unveiled its historic, genre-crossing lineup to celebrate the festival’s tenth anniversary celebration edition, returning home to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida from Thursday, October 26 - Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Hulaween is one of the last truly-independent, large-scale music festivals thriving amongst today’s corporatized concert landscape, and after selling out its last five editions, the festival is commemorating a decade of success with its most impressive lineup yet.

Following a five-year hiatus, electro-soul pioneer Pretty Lights will headline Hulaween as his only East Coast festival performance on his Soundship Spacesystem Tour. It's been nearly two decades since Pretty Lights started originating his signature, sample-heavy sounds that redefined America’s electronic music scene, and his exclusive East Coast festival set at Hulaween promises to showcase vibrant, bass-fueled sounds to the festival’s feverish audience.

Known globally for his playful demeanor and rip-roaring sets, tech-house maestro John Summit marks another Hulaween headliner. The Beatport chart-shredder will host Hulaween’s first-ever takeover by Off The Grid, Summit’s party-starting imprint, which will offer up sets by label favorites famed for igniting dance floors.

Other electronic music heavyweights headlining Hulaween include Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist/producer Elderbrook, producer polymath Big Wild, and revered house producer/vocalist Channel Tres.

On the jam side of the lineup, Hulaween founders The String Cheese Incident will serve up three nights of headlining performances. Phish-offshoot Trey Anastasio Band and critically-acclaimed indie-jam five piece Goose will play consecutive sets on the same night, following their joint tour across the North East last fall. Other headlining bands include Hulaween staple Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (2 sets), the Hulaween debut of Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, and legendary roots-rock outfit Dispatch.

Hulaween will also welcome neo-soul rapper Smino as the festival’s sole hip-hop headliner, as well as a headlining set by five-piece indie rock band Mt. Joy. One additional band headliner remains yet to be announced, coming later in April.

The festival will present a bevy of in-demand, electronic music support acts, including Montreal producer BLOND:ISH, underground bass purveyor Eprom, multi-faceted Italian DJ/producer duo Gioli & Assia, ascendent bass producer ISOxo, genre-bending producer Manic Focus, ascendent trailblazer Moore Kismet, bass-focused producer supergroup Lab Group, and future-funk maestro Yung Bae.

Staying true to its band-focused roots, Hulaween will boast a medley of celebrated acts including funk-fusion ensemble Lettuce, funk-jam group Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and critically-acclaimed, Anatolian rock/Turkish psychedelic folk outfit Altin Gun.

Manic Focus at Hulaween 2022 - Photo by Josh Skolnik

The Hulaween 2023 lineup is brimming with more than 90 acts that cover all corners of the dance floor. Over the course of the past decade, Hulaween has hosted a plethora of genre-crossing artists the Spirit of the Suwannee’s idyllic grounds, which serves as perfect setting for attendees to fully immerse themselves in Florida’s lush, enchanting nature.

Hulaween’s Spirit Lake is heralded as one of the leading immersive art experiences across American festivals, brimming with talented sculptors, fire/metal workers, painters, thespians, and lighting designers. Attendees can revel in lakefront projection mapping, hypnotizing light shows, interactive installations, and both visual and performance art, catch performances at Spirit Lake’s two stages, and groove into sunrise at the Silent Disco.

SUWANNEE HULAWEEN 2023 LINEUP</b>

<b>HEADLINERS</b>

The String Cheese Incident

Pretty Lights

Trey Anastasio Band

Goose

John Summit

Mt. Joy

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Big Wild

Smino

Elderbrook

Channel Tres (DJ set)

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade

Dispatch

<b>SUPPORT (A-Z) </b>

Altin Gun

Apashe (Live w/ith Brass Ensemble)

Blond:ish

Blu DeTiger

Boogie T

Champagne Drip

DOMI & JD Beck

Eprom

Giolì & Assia

Inzo

ISOxo

Lab Group

Lettuce

Manic Focus

Memba

Moore Kismet

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

SoDown

The Dip

Yung Bae

<b>ADDITIONAL SUPPORT (A-Z) </b>

Couch

Eddie Roberts and the Lucky Strokes

Ghost Note

Jennifer Hartswick Band

Joshwa

Khiva

Kitchen Dwellers

Kyle Hollingsworth Band

lespecial

Lucati

Marvel Years

Melt

MZG

Bill & Jillian Nershi ft. Jason Hann

NotLo

Roosevelt Collier Band

The Nth Power presents JeNth Power

Trousdale

QRTR

Veil

<b>FINAL SUPPORT (A - Z) </b>

AK Renny

Austen Van Der Bleek

Austeria

Bad Snacks

Cadillac Jones

Canvas

Chachuba

CHYL

Cope

Cosmic Collective

Electric Kif

Empire Strikes Brass

Erez

Erin & The Wildfire

Fernando Rosa

Free Range Strange

Funk You

GoldenEra

Jason Leech

Stick & Ditty

Jon Stickley Trio

Kendall Street Company

Maria También

Matcha

MiniM

Orange Constant

Ramona & the RIOT

Rohan Solo

Sailor Jane & The Apricators

Snakes & Stars

Sneezy

Steeln' Peaches

Tand

The Jauntee

Tru Phonic

Universal Funk Orchestra

Underground Springhouse

Vicky B

Yam Yam