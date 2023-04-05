RadioandMusic
News |  05 Apr 2023 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Suryaveer on his latest single, ‘Lathay Di Chaadar’, says,"This is a comeback song for me, have put in a lot of effort, time, money, and energy into this song"

MUMBAI: Suryaveer began his musical career as a solo performer. The singer has toured and collaborated with some of the industry's biggest personalities, and has performed both nationally and internationally. Suryaveer is well-known for his romantic melodies and melodic covers. In 2018, he also released the biggest wedding song, 'Baage Vich,' which has over 10 million views on YouTube and is loved by everyone. Suryaveer has since delivered back-to-back singles that have received a fantastic response from the audience.

Suryaveer's songs 'Mere Rang Mein,' 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se,' and 'Tere Dar Par Sanam Chale' have had 50 million, 20 million, and 18 million views, respectively, making him one of India's most popular artistes.Talking about his journey and comeback as an artist, Suryaveer says, "I've done a good amount of work in the past with success on numerous platforms, and I am very touched by all the love and support I have received from the audience throughout these years."

He continued, "So while making ‘Lathay Di Chaadar’, we put in a lot of effort, time, money, and energy into this song. This song is very close to my heart. It is also like a comeback song for me, as I’m putting something out after a short break"

Expressing his excitement for the new single, the singer says, "It is a newly inspired version of ‘Lathay Di Chaadar’, a genre that I like to call ‘Neo-Folk', which is a blend of traditional folk tunes with contemporary styled themes. The song has fresh lyrics, a groovy beat, and a cute love story. I truly hope my audience enjoys it."

Suryaveer's one-of-a-kind renditions are sure to take your breath away. Check out the artist's most recent cover, 'Lathay Di Chaadar'-

The song has already crossed 3 million views in just 4 days! Comment below on how you feel about the artist's latest single.

Tags
Suryaveer music Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se Songs
