Oliver Heldens teams up with pop icon Kylie Minogue for new single '10 Out Of 10'

Global DJ/producer superstar, Oliver Heldens teams up with pop queen Kylie Minogue for his stunning new single ‘10 Out Of 10’. Kylie’s glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, with a catalogue of global smash hits including: ’Spinning Around’, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ and ‘All The Lovers’. As the highest selling Australian artist of all time, Kylie is also the only female artist to score a Number 1 in the UK in five consecutive decades.

LISTEN HERE

Kylie’s unmistakable vocals are layered over Oliver’s heavenly synth arpeggio for a breezy intro to the track. It drops a pumping bassline and taut beats along with a camp vocal, in the style of a ballroom judge, celebrating the perfection of the lyric’s focal character. ‘80s synth chords fizz pleasingly as Kylie delivers another verse, with a little breakbeat switch in the next chorus to mix things up. One listen and you’re intrigued, two, you’re hooked.

“This is probably my biggest collaboration to date and it was a dream come true to work with Kylie. The song was written with four really talented songwriters. It’s been such a pleasure and privilege to work with them, and we’re all mega excited about how this song turned out in the end with Kylie on the vocals. The production is a bit inspired by 80s synth-pop & disco, 90s house, and 00s Eurodance, with a modern dance music twist, and of course with a big juicy bassline. I love it, and I hope you like it too" says Oliver Heldens.

Coming fresh off the back of his success with his recent rework of Kate Ryan’s classic ‘Désenchantée’ and his latest club track ‘Disco Voyager’, it’s another big single for Heldens and continues the ‘80s synth flavor encapsulated in those tracks as well as in his other smash ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’, which recently won the iHeart EDMA Award for Remake Of The Year! He’s been super busy as always on the DJ front, recently rocking Miami Music Week with two massive, standout b2b sets at Ultra, the first with Deadmau5’s techno alias Testpilot at the Resistance Mega Structure, followed by a performance with Tchami on the mainstage. Additionally, Oliver hosted his annual Heldeep pool party, where fans were lined up down Collins Ave begging to get in, that delivered per usual with special guests Armin van Buuren and Hardwell coming down to join the sold out show!

About Oliver Heldens

Oliver’s career has been a whirlwind of mind-boggling success ever since his breakout hit ‘Gecko’ was taken to the UK No. 1 spot with a vocal from Becky Hill, with the record receiving Platinum sales status across the globe. A collaboration with Tiesto and remixes for Calvin Harris, Coldplay, Glass Animals, Justin Timberlake & SZA, Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Chic, and Jamiroquai followed, besides a plethora of popular original productions amounting to over 2 billion streams globally. After 13 releases under both his highly-renowned monikers in 2020, and 18 releases in 2021, Oliver was the #8 most supported artist on 1001tracklists in 2021 which followed his title as the #1 most supported artist on the platform in 2020, and landed in the DJ Mag Top 10 for the fourth year in a row.

With the 28-year-old global superstar’s relentless tour schedule, Oliver continues to be at the forefront of the global DJ circuit bringing his eclectic, high-octane sound to major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, Tomorrowland, Ultra and more. Heldens continues to release various club records through his label Heldeep Records and radio tracks via RCA Records as well as host his weekly radio show, Heldeep Radio. The last year has only seen Oliver Heldens take his musical career to new heights, not only boosting his HI-LO alias to becoming the top-selling techno artist on Beatport, but lining up global dance hits in succession, including his remix of David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s Grammy Nominated “I’m Good (Blue)” as well as "I Was Made For Lovin' You," his winning joint effort with Nile Rodges & House Gospel Choir, “Oops” with Karen Harding, the atral-electro single “Disco Voyager”, and his recent rework of Kate Ryan’s classic ‘Désenchantée’.