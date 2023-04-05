Elements Music & Arts Festival announces phase two lineup

MUMBAI: Phase two features new additions including Gorgon City, Lane 8, REZZ, Seven Lions, STS9, Eli & Fur, Giolì & Assia, Lotus, Will Clarke, Moore Kismet, Coco & Breezy, Manic Focus (Live), Tony y Not, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Jon Casey, Gab Rhome, and more.

This adds to a stacked phase one lineup that included Skrillex, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), Chris Lake, John Summit, Subtronics, Ganja White Night, TOKiMONSTA, Tchami, LSDREAM, LP Giobbi, Elderbrook, Of The Trees, Noizu, Qrion, Tinlicker, Nala and much more.

Best described as an escape unlike any other, Elements is co-created by all those who embark on the journey, fostering a creative getaway aimed to inspire and offer a break from the stresses of everyday life. It’s the ultimate carefree weekender where music, community, art, camping, and adventure join together in perfect unison.

Festivalgoers can also explore a magical playground complete with Burning Man style art cars, 3D video projection mapping, interactive performances, and large-scale art installations, plus a Health & Wellness lineup with yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, and multidisciplinary workshops.

With the phase two lineup, Elements continues to deliver its biggest and most impressive billing to date while providing something for fans of all styles of electronic music and jam. The full lineup for the 2023 edition will consist of 100 artists across 10 unique stages.

Phase Two Highlights

Gorgon City

Lane 8

REZZ

Seven Lions

STS9

Eli & Fur

Giolì & Assia

Lotus

Will Clarke

Moore Kismet

Coco & Breezy

Manic Focus (Live)

Tony y Not

Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

Jon Casey

Gab Rhome

And Much More

Phase One Highlights

Skrillex

Porter Robinson (DJ Set)

Chris Lake

John Summit

Subtronics

Ganja White Night

TOKiMONSTA

Tchami

LSDREAM

LP Giobbi

Elderbrook

Of The Trees

Noizu

Qrion

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Tinlicker

Mersiv

Peekaboo

Nala