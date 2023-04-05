RadioandMusic
News |  05 Apr 2023 12:18

Elements Music & Arts Festival announces phase two lineup

MUMBAI: Phase two features new additions including Gorgon City, Lane 8, REZZ, Seven Lions, STS9, Eli & Fur, Giolì & Assia, Lotus, Will Clarke, Moore Kismet, Coco & Breezy, Manic Focus (Live), Tony y Not, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Jon Casey, Gab Rhome, and more.

This adds to a stacked phase one lineup that included Skrillex, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), Chris Lake, John Summit, Subtronics, Ganja White Night, TOKiMONSTA, Tchami, LSDREAM, LP Giobbi, Elderbrook, Of The Trees, Noizu, Qrion, Tinlicker, Nala and much more.

Best described as an escape unlike any other, Elements is co-created by all those who embark on the journey, fostering a creative getaway aimed to inspire and offer a break from the stresses of everyday life. It’s the ultimate carefree weekender where music, community, art, camping, and adventure join together in perfect unison.

Festivalgoers can also explore a magical playground complete with Burning Man style art cars, 3D video projection mapping, interactive performances, and large-scale art installations, plus a Health & Wellness lineup with yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, and multidisciplinary workshops.

With the phase two lineup, Elements continues to deliver its biggest and most impressive billing to date while providing something for fans of all styles of electronic music and jam. The full lineup for the 2023 edition will consist of 100 artists across 10 unique stages.

Phase Two Highlights

Gorgon City
Lane 8
REZZ
Seven Lions
STS9
Eli & Fur
Giolì & Assia
Lotus
Will Clarke
Moore Kismet
Coco & Breezy
Manic Focus (Live)
Tony y Not
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Jon Casey
Gab Rhome
And Much More

Phase One Highlights

Skrillex
Porter Robinson (DJ Set)
Chris Lake
John Summit
Subtronics
Ganja White Night
TOKiMONSTA
Tchami
LSDREAM
LP Giobbi
Elderbrook
Of The Trees
Noizu
Qrion
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Tinlicker
Mersiv
Peekaboo
Nala

Chris Lake John Summit Lotus Songs music
Related news
 | 05 Apr 2023

Oliver Heldens teams up with pop icon Kylie Minogue for new single '10 Out Of 10'

Global DJ/producer superstar, Oliver Heldens teams up with pop queen Kylie Minogue for his stunning new single ‘10 Out Of 10’.

read more
 | 05 Apr 2023

Singer Suryaveer on his latest single, ‘Lathay Di Chaadar’, says,"This is a comeback song for me, have put in a lot of effort, time, money, and energy into this song"

MUMBAI: Suryaveer began his musical career as a solo performer. The singer has toured and collaborated with some of the industry's biggest personalities, and has performed both nationally and internationally. Suryaveer is well-known for his romantic melodies and melodic covers.

read more
 | 05 Apr 2023

Suwannee Hulaween to celebrate festival’s tenth anniversary with historic, genre-bending lineup

MUMBAI: Suwannee Hulaween has unveiled its historic, genre-crossing lineup to celebrate the festival’s tenth anniversary celebration edition, returning home to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida from Thursday, October 26 - Sunday, October 29, 2023.

read more
 | 04 Apr 2023

South London producer Leaps presents emotionally-charged single ‘Rewind’ and EP ‘Transcendent’

MUMBAI: Following the buzz around the single ‘Close’ at the end of last year, South London producer and multi-instrumentalist Leaps opens Spring 2023 with new single ‘Rewind’ and EP ‘Transcendent’

read more
 | 04 Apr 2023

Sultans of String Win2 Canadian Folk Music Awards: Global Roots Album Of The Year and Producer of the Year (John “Beetle” Bailey and Chris McKhool)

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Sultans Of String continues to lead the global music world with two wins last night at the Canadian Folk Music Awards: Global Roots Album Of The Year for their “Sanctuary” and Producer of the Year (John “Beetle” Bailey and Chris McKhool) for the same album.

read more

RnM Biz

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

Believe announces exclusive distribution deal with Panorama Music, further expanding into Bollywood OST market

Panorama Music, founded by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Phatak played an instrumental role in...read more

Approach Entertainment Signs Music Director Aabir Mukherjee Exclusively

MUMBAI: Leading Award Winning Celebrity Management, Films Marketing, and Films Productions Companread more

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

