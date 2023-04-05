Elements Music & Arts Festival announces phase two lineup

MUMBAI: Phase two features new additions including Gorgon City, Lane 8, REZZ, Seven Lions, STS9, Eli & Fur, Giolì & Assia, Lotus, Will Clarke, Moore Kismet, Coco & Breezy, Manic Focus (Live), Tony y Not, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Jon Casey, Gab Rhome, and more.
This adds to a stacked phase one lineup that included Skrillex, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), Chris Lake, John Summit, Subtronics, Ganja White Night, TOKiMONSTA, Tchami, LSDREAM, LP Giobbi, Elderbrook, Of The Trees, Noizu, Qrion, Tinlicker, Nala and much more.
Best described as an escape unlike any other, Elements is co-created by all those who embark on the journey, fostering a creative getaway aimed to inspire and offer a break from the stresses of everyday life. It’s the ultimate carefree weekender where music, community, art, camping, and adventure join together in perfect unison.
Festivalgoers can also explore a magical playground complete with Burning Man style art cars, 3D video projection mapping, interactive performances, and large-scale art installations, plus a Health & Wellness lineup with yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, and multidisciplinary workshops.
With the phase two lineup, Elements continues to deliver its biggest and most impressive billing to date while providing something for fans of all styles of electronic music and jam. The full lineup for the 2023 edition will consist of 100 artists across 10 unique stages.
Phase Two Highlights
Gorgon City
Lane 8
REZZ
Seven Lions
STS9
Eli & Fur
Giolì & Assia
Lotus
Will Clarke
Moore Kismet
Coco & Breezy
Manic Focus (Live)
Tony y Not
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Jon Casey
Gab Rhome
And Much More
Phase One Highlights
Skrillex
Porter Robinson (DJ Set)
Chris Lake
John Summit
Subtronics
Ganja White Night
TOKiMONSTA
Tchami
LSDREAM
LP Giobbi
Elderbrook
Of The Trees
Noizu
Qrion
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Tinlicker
Mersiv
Peekaboo
Nala
