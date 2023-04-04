RadioandMusic
News |  04 Apr 2023 13:34 |  By RnMTeam

South London producer Leaps presents emotionally-charged single ‘Rewind’ and EP ‘Transcendent’

MUMBAI: Following the buzz around the single ‘Close’ at the end of last year, South London producer and multi-instrumentalist Leaps opens Spring 2023 with new single ‘Rewind’ and EP ‘Transcendent’

Luke Osborne aka Leaps has been bubbling up on London’s underground scene for a couple of years now in various guises. Fresh from Goldsmiths popular music course, this multi-talented producer, DJ and artist cut his teeth as a drummer and songwriter working with artists like Rosie Lowe and co-founding electronic R&B outfit NULA, catching the eye of tastemaker audiences all over in the process. It was during lockdown that he really started to hone his solo project, Leaps. The emotionally charged uncertainty of the times opening a floodgate of creativity that helped shape the signature sound BBC Introducing Dance and others can’t get enough of.

On the ‘Transcendent’ EP Leaps really takes flight with four iridescent tracks steeped in the kind of yearning euphoria he’s crafted so well. Straight out of the gates ‘Close’ weaves an oneiric vocal over haunting pianos, hypnotic pads and diaphanous garage beat, evoking a late night longingness in an unforgiving cityscape.

‘Over You’ is a symphony of ecstatic breaks, warehousey bleeps and soulful vox drenched in reverb, amounting to a dazzling headsy fever dream that will have hearts breaking, feet moving and hands in the air.

Lead single ‘Rewind’ continues in this emotional vein embracing a host of nostalgic references: a garagey vocal refrain, driving beats and soaring pads. Leaps takes us to deep space via deep house but always keeping one eye firmly on the future.

Closing out the project is the twinkly escapism of the EP’s title track ‘Transcendent’, a spellbinding musical journey rich in texture and detail, its hypnotic allure and driving rhythms will have dancefloors ascending in their droves.

The hallmarks of Leaps’ influences: Massive Attack, Aphex Twin, Four Tet and BICEP can be felt throughout this stunning EP, drawing on elements of house, garage and an infectious futuristic 90s nostalgia to create something unmistakably unique and memorable.

Atmospheric, personal and transfixing, both ‘Rewind’ and the ‘Transcendent’ EP are set to be an essential for DJs and dancers alike, making Leaps an artist we’ll be seeing and hearing plenty more of in 2023 and beyond.

Leaps says:

"’Transcendent’ EP aims to go beyond normal or physical human experience taking you on a journey towards escapism on the dance floor. The sounds and chords used in each track are carefully selected, bringing in elements of garage, breakbeats and house. Each track drawing on personal experiences adding extra layers of meaning and unlocking a trance-like gateway into internal ecstasy."

