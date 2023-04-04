Shein celebrates 2023 festival season with American country singer and songwriter Priscilla Block

MUMBAI: Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, SHEIN, is gearing up for festival season and is thrilled to announce today its latest capsule collection with American country singer-songwriter Priscilla Block. A fan of the brand, Priscilla has curated an apparel collection just in time to take the stage for her festival appearances.
SHEIN x Priscilla Block collection is inspired by the singer’s personal style and features the exact looks she’ll be wearing during her Stagecoach and Hangout Music Fest performances this year. From rhinestone fringe, neon colors to classic denim styles, the collection includes 90 pieces offered in size XS to 4XL that perfectly encapsulates the country star’s very own festival wardrobe.
“Working with SHEIN has been such a fun and exciting experience for me,” said country star sensation, Priscilla Block. “I've been a fan of the brand for some time now, so it's really cool to curate my first-ever fashion collection with SHEIN. I wanted to choose pieces that anyone could wear, no matter their shape or size. We've taken the classic country styles I love the most and added my own sassy-glam twist to create a real country-meets-city chick vibe. I know it'll have everyone who wears it feeling like a star, whether you're partying on a boat with friends or wanting to be best dressed this festival season! Shopping hasn't always been easy for me especially when it comes to sizing and affordability. With this collection I can say that I am so proud of the final outcome and can't wait for you to be the most confident you this season!”
No stranger to the fashion scene, Priscilla Block brings a country flair with a modern edge to SHEIN’s already impressive online retail platform. The SHEIN x Priscilla Block 90-piece festival collection is all under $40 and is available for purchase starting today, Monday, April 3rd, at us.shein.com.
