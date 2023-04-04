RadioandMusic
News |  04 Apr 2023 12:26 |  By RnMTeam

Lyricist Dr. Sagar says, "Like Shailendra- Majrooh, I am going to continue writing in both Hindi and Bhojpuri for mainstream cinema"

MUMBAI: The talented lyricist Dr. Sagar is one of those pioneers in the music industry who is known for his original lyrics. He is one such gifted lyricist who has left us with a treasure trove of beautiful lyrical songs. And, after the huge success of his work in ‘Bollywood Diaries,’ ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,’ and ‘Maharani Seasons 2,’ which received a huge response from viewers, his eagerly anticipated ‘Herail Ba’ song from the movie “Bheed,” has also been garnering the talented lyricist a lot of praise.

Talking about Bhojpuri poetry in mainstream Bollywood, the lyricist says, "Music has no language, so just like Shailendra Majrooh Sultanpuri and Moti B.A. I am going to continue writing in both Hindi and Bhojpuri for mainstream cinema"

Sagar added, " I have given my all to music, it's my passion, it's my rozi roti, and now finally getting recognition and praise for all the hard work is nothing short of a dream. Now, I only want to focus on my art and make music that will touch everyone's soul"

Director Anubhav Sinha also lauded Dr Sagar on Twitter, writing, “He is such a rare talent in Bhojpuri literature, I wonder how, over the past 30, years he continued to believe that his brand of Bhojpuri writing will someday get mainstream.”

The famous folk singer of Bihar, Sharda Sinha, who has worked with Dr Sagar on Maharani 2, also added, "Music plays a role in the Bollywood industry, you will experience the real 'Bihar' through heart touching songs of Dr. Sagar. His poetry is intense, lyrical, precise, and graceful. I am happy that "Bhojpuri language" has a responsible poet. Dr. Sagar has immense potential, which filmmakers should explore."

We can't wait to see what more this talented lyricist has in store for us.

