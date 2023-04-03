RadioandMusic
News |  03 Apr 2023 12:28 |  By RnMTeam

Seventeen to comeback on April 24 with 10th mini abum

MUMBAI: After a 6-month long world tour of 29 shows across 21 cities, K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN will return with their 10th Mini Album FML at 2:30 PM IST on April 24 (6 PM KST on April 24).

At midnight on March 31 (KST), the K-pop supergroup unveiled an image offering a first look into their upcoming mini album through official social media channels. The teaser image interweaves still photos of a bed on a puddle of water, a reading lamp and a boxing ring, all tinted in muted shades of blue. The image was followed by a tracklist, which revealed there will be two singles leading the upcoming mini album, with one of the single’s titles yet to be disclosed.

The new mini album arrives 9 months after SECTOR 17—the repackage of the band’s 4th full-length album— which charted at No.4 on the Billboard 200. The 4th full-length album Face the Sun, released last May, was the best-selling album in Korea in 2022 with 3.28M copies sold. According to IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart released on March 28, Face the Sun and SECTOR 17 were also the 5th and 9th best-selling albums globally in 2022.

A few hours after the mini album release announcement, SEVENTEEN also announced an interactive exhibition titled “SEVENTEEN STREET” set to take place in Seoul from April 4 to 16, piquing curiosity for projects to launch alongside the approaching comeback.

