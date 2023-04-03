Rising Singer-Songwriter grentperez reveals video for "Us Without Me"

MUMBAI: Following the release of his recent single "Us Without Me" which has already seen close to 1 million streams since its release just over a week ago, Sydney-based DIY artist grentperez has revealed the official music video for the intimate ballad.

Layering delectable chord changes and shivering strings over gutting lyrics and little reminders of lost love that hit like daggers - "'Us Without Me makes you stare out the window and into your own thoughts" - for the official video clip, grentperez decided on a change of tempo to keep the mood on the lighter side following the story of a man who loses his hat .... but it was his *favourite* hat. "The song itself is already incredibly sad, I felt as though a double dose of depression was expected, so I had to flip the switch," grentperez explains. "I really wanted this music video to add an additional layer to the song, I was aiming for a sad feel but with a comedic twist."

The new music video follows on from the exciting news that grentperez has announced this morning as part of the Fender Next Class of 2023. A key champion of young instrumentalists from a huge array of backgrounds, for the class of 2023 Fender has selected 25 global artists who are expanding the world of guitar including bedroom pop heavyweight Dayglow and fellow Australian artist Ruel. grentperez will also join the Fender Next alumni including the likes of Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Phoebe Bridgers, Japanese Breakfast, Madison Cunningham and more from previous Fender Next intakes.

Multi-media artist, singer-songwriter and producer grentperez’s handcrafted DIY pop instantly soothes on a series of releases that have helped endear him to rapidly growing audiences at home in Australia as well as further afield in Southeast Asia, North America and Europe.

His debut single "Cherry Wine", released in September 2021 shot up the Spotify viral charts across the globe, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and swept up the #1 spot in Singapore soon after its release. In less than two years, grentperez’s catalogue has seen over 200 million streams to date, and over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with hundreds of new fans discovering him daily.

Born in Australia, grentperez grew up as the youngest of three kids in a Filipino family. Raised on a diet of The Eagles, The Beatles, and Queen thanks to his dad before moving onto the likes of Musiq Soulchild. As soon as he received his first nylon string acoustic, he taught himself Jeremy Passion’s “Lemonade”, learning chords, shapes, and plucking patterns. At the end of 2013, he launched his YouTube channel which currently sits at over half a MILLION subscribers.