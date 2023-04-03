Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India’s leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourees of its initiative, Hungama Game Changers – 2023. The 50 professionals bestowed with the recognition as Game Changers hail from the industries of music, video, and gaming. By recognizing and celebrating the remarkable achievements of these change-makers, Game Changers also serves as a powerful platform to showcase them as role models for aspiring young women. Through this initiative, Hungama Digital aims to remain committed to igniting a chain of inspiration for the next generation of women to challenge the status quo and pursue their dreams without limitations.
The achievers for 2023 were chosen by a multi-faceted advisory panel through several rounds of selection. The panel included Megha Tata – Managing Director, Discovery Communications India, Kanan Rai – Ex Business Head, Google Play, Ashvini Yardi – Hindi Film Producer, Merlin D’souza – Music Director, Nirmika Singh – Poet, Journalistand Music curator, Arranger, Composer, Raunaq Roy – Vice President, Hungama Digital Media, Preeta Sukhtankar – Founder, The Label Life, Soumini Sridhara Paul – Senior Vice President, Hungama Digital Media and Poornima Seetharaman - Director of Design, Zynga.
Speaking on the winners Neeraj Roy, Founder & MD, Hungama Digital Media said, “As we celebrate the achievement of these 50 exceptional women who have shattered the glass ceilings and inspired a generation, let's remember that progress for women means progress for all of us. Their incredible achievement in the entertainment industry, from music to gaming, are paving the way for future generations of women to follow in their footsteps. With their creativity, passion, and drive, they are proving that there are no limits to what women can accomplish. To all the 50 extraordinary women, congratulations on your well-deserved recognition and I wish you continued success and more power!”
Megha Tata said, "It was an absolute pleasure to be part of the jury for Hungama Women Game Changers 2023 and witness the exceptional achievements of these remarkable women. Their relentless pursuit of success is truly inspiring and serves as a shining example of the tremendous potential that women possess. As we celebrate their accomplishments, let us also recognize the obstacles they have overcome and the barriers they continue to break. Together, let's continue to empower and support women in their pursuit of excellence."
Adding on, Poornima Seetharaman shared, “By recognizing and honouring women for their excellence, we are creating a culture of inclusivity and diversity, where talent and hard work are the only parameters for success. I am proud to be on the advisory panel of the Hungama Women Game Changers, an initiative that recognizes these empowering women who overcome challenges and unleash their full potential. Let us continue to support and encourage more women to make a mark in their respective fields and create a brighter future for all."
Hungama, recently launched the first season of a podcast series with the ‘Women Game Changers 2022’, a deep diveinto their success stories. Stay tuned for Season 2, with more empowering stories that will inspire, motivate, and showcase the limitless potential of women.
The Women Game Changers of 2023 are:
Music
Name
Title
Zublee Baruah -
Singer
Neha Bhasin
singer and songwriter
Vidya Vox
Singer
Preeti S. Nayyar
Vice President - Universal Music Group
Priyanka Khimani
Lawyer
Lily Ahluwalia
Artist Manager and Media Consultant
Anushka Manchanda aka NUKA
Music producer, Composer, Playback Singer
Avanti Nagral
Singer-Songwriter
Neeta Ragoowansi
Co-Founder, Entertainment Attorney
Shrestha
Lyricist & Writer
Andrea Jeremiah
Singer, Composer & Actor
Sumeli Chatterjee
Head - The Coca-Cola Company
Rianjali
Singer-Songwriter & Composer
Heena Kriplani
Head of TuneCore India
Kayan (Ambika Nayak)
Singer, DJ & Actor
Video
Natasha Malpani Oswal
Founder & Producer – Boundless Media
Nitasha Gaurav
Fashion stylist of Ranveer Singh
Shraddha Jain | AiyooShraddha
Influencer
Utkarshini Vashishta
Screenwriter
Alankrita Shrivastava
Filmmaker/Screenwriter
Seher Latif
Casting director
Juhi Chaturvedi
Screenwriter
B.R. Vijayalakshmi
Cinematographer
Simran Hoon
CEO - The Q
Mimi Chakraborty
Indian actress, singer and politician
Avneet Kaur
Digital Creator, Dancer & Actress
Neena Gupta
Actress
Kanika Dhillon
Writer
Masaba Gupta
Fashion designer/actress
Priya Seth
Cinematographer
Preetisheel Singh
Make up and prosthetic artist
Taapsee Pannu
Actress
Anna Ben
Actress
Atika Chohan
Journalist & Writer
Gaming
Vidushi Suryavanshi
eSports player
Tanya Shringapure
Cosplayer
Vandana Goyal
Founder
Nikita Luther
Brand Promotion & Marketing
Harsha Sachdeva
"Co-Founder - Director
Monika Sherlock Jeph
eSports player
Anshu Patni Singhi
CEO Web3.0 and gaming
Tanushree Bansal
Game Designer
Bhamini Lakshminarayan
Co-Founder Lead Designer
Saloni Panwar
eSports player
Zerah Angela Gonsalve
CEO - League of Extraordinary Games
Muskan Sethi
Brand Ambassador - Baazi Games
Parineeta Rajgarhia
Founder
Subi Chaturvedi
Chief Corporate and Public Affairs Officer
Neha Pandey
Co-Founder /Creative Director
Apoorva Mohan
eSports player
