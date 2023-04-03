RadioandMusic
News |  03 Apr 2023 20:17 |  By RnMTeam

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India’s leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourees of its initiative, Hungama Game Changers – 2023. The 50 professionals bestowed with the recognition as Game Changers hail from the industries of music, video, and gaming. By recognizing and celebrating the remarkable achievements of these change-makers, Game Changers also serves as a powerful platform to showcase them as role models for aspiring young women. Through this initiative, Hungama Digital aims to remain committed to igniting a chain of inspiration for the next generation of women to challenge the status quo and pursue their dreams without limitations.

The achievers for 2023 were chosen by a multi-faceted advisory panel through several rounds of selection. The panel included Megha Tata – Managing Director, Discovery Communications India, Kanan Rai – Ex Business Head, Google Play, Ashvini Yardi – Hindi Film Producer, Merlin D’souza – Music Director, Nirmika Singh – Poet, Journalistand Music curator, Arranger, Composer,  Raunaq Roy – Vice President, Hungama Digital Media, Preeta Sukhtankar – Founder, The Label Life, Soumini Sridhara Paul – Senior Vice President, Hungama Digital Media and Poornima Seetharaman - Director of Design, Zynga.

Speaking on the winners Neeraj Roy, Founder & MD, Hungama Digital Media said, “As we celebrate the achievement of these 50 exceptional women who have shattered the glass ceilings and inspired a generation, let's remember that progress for women means progress for all of us. Their incredible achievement in the entertainment industry, from music to gaming, are paving the way for future generations of women to follow in their footsteps. With their creativity, passion, and drive, they are proving that there are no limits to what women can accomplish. To all the 50 extraordinary women, congratulations on your well-deserved recognition and I wish you continued success and more power!”

Megha Tata said, "It was an absolute pleasure to be part of the jury for Hungama Women Game Changers 2023 and witness the exceptional achievements of these remarkable women. Their relentless pursuit of success is truly inspiring and serves as a shining example of the tremendous potential that women possess. As we celebrate their accomplishments, let us also recognize the obstacles they have overcome and the barriers they continue to break. Together, let's continue to empower and support women in their pursuit of excellence."

Adding on, Poornima Seetharaman shared, “By recognizing and honouring women for their excellence, we are creating a culture of inclusivity and diversity, where talent and hard work are the only parameters for success. I am proud to be on the advisory panel of the Hungama Women Game Changers, an initiative that recognizes these empowering women who overcome challenges and unleash their full potential. Let us continue to support and encourage more women to make a mark in their respective fields and create a brighter future for all."

Hungama, recently launched the first season of a podcast series with the ‘Women Game Changers 2022’, a deep diveinto their success stories. Stay tuned for Season 2, with more empowering stories that will inspire, motivate, and showcase the limitless potential of women.

The Women Game Changers of 2023 are:

 

Music

Name 

Title

Zublee Baruah -

Singer

Neha Bhasin

singer and songwriter

Vidya Vox

Singer

Preeti S. Nayyar

Vice President - Universal Music Group

Priyanka Khimani

Lawyer

Lily Ahluwalia

Artist Manager and Media Consultant

Anushka Manchanda aka NUKA

Music producer, Composer, Playback Singer

Avanti Nagral

Singer-Songwriter

Neeta Ragoowansi

Co-Founder, Entertainment Attorney

Shrestha

Lyricist & Writer

Andrea Jeremiah

Singer, Composer & Actor

Sumeli Chatterjee

Head - The Coca-Cola Company

Rianjali

Singer-Songwriter & Composer

Heena Kriplani

Head of TuneCore India

Kayan (Ambika Nayak)

Singer, DJ & Actor

Video

Natasha Malpani Oswal

Founder & Producer – Boundless Media

Nitasha Gaurav

Fashion stylist of Ranveer Singh

Shraddha Jain | AiyooShraddha

Influencer

Utkarshini Vashishta

Screenwriter

Alankrita Shrivastava

Filmmaker/Screenwriter

Seher Latif

Casting director

Juhi Chaturvedi

Screenwriter

B.R. Vijayalakshmi

Cinematographer

Simran Hoon

CEO - The Q

Mimi Chakraborty

Indian actress, singer and politician

Avneet Kaur

Digital Creator, Dancer & Actress

Neena Gupta

Actress

Kanika Dhillon

Writer

Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer/actress

Priya Seth

Cinematographer

Preetisheel Singh

Make up and prosthetic artist

Taapsee Pannu

Actress

Anna Ben

Actress

Atika Chohan

Journalist & Writer

Gaming

Vidushi Suryavanshi

eSports player

Tanya Shringapure

Cosplayer

Vandana Goyal

Founder

Nikita Luther

Brand Promotion & Marketing

Harsha Sachdeva

"Co-Founder - Director

Monika Sherlock Jeph

eSports player

Anshu Patni Singhi

CEO Web3.0 and gaming

Tanushree Bansal

Game Designer

Bhamini Lakshminarayan

Co-Founder Lead Designer

Saloni Panwar

eSports player

Zerah Angela Gonsalve

CEO - League of Extraordinary Games

Muskan Sethi

Brand Ambassador - Baazi Games

Parineeta Rajgarhia

Founder

Subi Chaturvedi

Chief Corporate and Public Affairs Officer

Neha Pandey

Co-Founder /Creative Director

Apoorva Mohan

eSports player

