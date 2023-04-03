RadioandMusic
News |  03 Apr 2023 12:18 |  By RnMTeam

Bengaluru Rapper Brodha V Wins Big at The Radio City Freedom Awards

MUMBAI: Bengaluru rapper Brodha V wins big at the Radio City Freedom Awards. The RCFA is a celebration of independent music, their 7th edition was held a few days ago virtually.

Nominated in 2 categories, the rapper has had an amazing year music wise. With 4 hit songs it doesn’t end there for the rapper, Aathma Raama and Aigiri Nandini seemed to have gained a life of their own all over again and have been constantly trending on social media.

Having won for Forever a song on which he Collaborated with Krsna the track released last year and sent the Brodha V fandom into a frenzy with many calling the song a ‘bar fest’ and celebrating the duo’s camaraderie.

Brodha V has been on a career high lately with fans noting his new musical style, his social media presence and for his bold outlook on how he wants his career to pan out.

The Brodha V fandom has been celebrating the rapper and flooding social media with congratulatory posts while the rapper maintains his stoic demeanor and thanked RCFA in a quintessential Brodha V style.

Here’s to hoping we see a lot more of the rapper and he wins a lot more awards. It is rumored that the rapper has at least three more songs in the pipeline and at least one of them will be a collaboration with another artist, if sources are to be trusted this collaboration is with an artist who is a friend and someone Brodha V has already worked with. Let's keep guessing and hoping the song drops soon.

