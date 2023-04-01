RadioandMusic
The Aces Share Single "Solo" From Upcoming Album 'I've Loved You For So Long'

MUMBAI: Following the global hit, “Always Get This Way” which saw their second fastest jump to one million streams in the band’s history, indie-pop quartet The Aces are back with the next offering from their anticipated album, 'I’ve Loved You For So Long', out June 2 via Red Bull Records. Diverging from their traditional sound, they opt for synth-laden electro-pop vibes on the track, “Solo”. Arriving as the third single on the full-length, with each release pulling back the curtain on the band’s journey to self-discovery, “Solo” finds lead singer Cristal Ramirez in a revelatory moment that changed the way she navigated her relationships. Fans can stream "Solo" here theaces.ffm.to/solo and pre-order 'I’ve Loved You For So Long' here: theaces.ffm.to/ilyfsl

Cristal shares, “It’s very easy in love, life, and relationships, to find yourself constantly blaming the other people around you. They weren’t enough of this, or they were too much of that. I didn’t like the way they did this, they made me feel like that. ‘Solo’ was the first time in a song I actually explored how I was showing up in my relationships and what things were my fault. How my untreated anxiety disorder and perfectionism complex could be the demise of a good thing. That maybe I crave the chaos, and it doesn’t just happen to me.”

She continues, “It’s a very vulnerable song where I’m kind of like, ‘ok maybe I’m also the problem.’ There was something very liberating about that. I remember feeling sick to my stomach that day, like I wanted to cry about so many things going on in my life. I felt really hopeless, but I came out of the studio feeling liberated for just owning my shit. It felt like maybe I was onto something, onto the process of actually healing. While we drove the winding hills of Malibu on our way home that evening, blasting the messy demo through the speakers of the car, I knew it was one of my favorite songs we’d ever written.”

The Aces have entered a new era with 'I’ve Loved You For So Long', embracing the moments that allowed them to create such an intimate album. Looking back on their 14-year-old selves in the sheltered suburbs of Provo, Utah, the record serves as a love letter to those teenage girls who needed to hear it would all be okay one day. One month into their most authentic and self-assured project to date, they’ve already garnered attention from tastemakers like BBC Radio 1, Apple’s Proud Radio, Spotify’s new GLOW program, Billboard, MTV, and more.

Tags
The Aces solo music I've Loved You For So Long
