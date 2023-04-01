RadioandMusic
News |  01 Apr 2023 19:18 |  By RnMTeam

INTRODUCING SOCIAL MEDIA'S NEW CHANGER MAKER OF 2023 – Tirth Parsana

MUMBAI: There have been so many content creators with upbeat content and storytelling videos on social media but only a few of them stand in a strong place with their unique and risk-taking style to entertain their audience. One such name that has been popular on social media is the oh-so-quiet Tirth Parsana known for his unique personality and comedy content.

The journey was not that easy for this young man, starting his journey at the tender age of 14 Tirth had to go through several hurdles to make a place in his fan's hearts. While Instagram handles getting suspended thrice the creator never backed off or failed to prove himself, again and again, growing each time with more followers than before, through his hard work and dedication he has chosen to rise each time. He has been creating different content in different forms, while his first channel was in English and Hindi content, his second channel was in his mother tongue Gujarati. The young aspiring creator who grew to fame with his silent videos on social media made his audience laugh, smile, and gasped without uttering a single word! Now his focus is on making content that can be consumed worldwide answering his fan's requests he has even created 3 songs available on Spotify where it speaks his heart through the songs. He is also passionate about boxing and wants to be the first ever to introduce influencer boxing to India, a new concept that combines fitness, entertainment, and social media further on this even has challenged a few influencers and wishes this would also turn in his favor.

Speaking about his rollercoaster journey Tirth shared, “I have always learned to rise with more and more up during the difficult times. I am doing what I love the most and will keep on doing no matter what. I have a lot of dreams I need to achieve and I have my whole focus on it. I always wish my fans and followers to always support me in the same way they have been doing. I am grateful to what I have.”

