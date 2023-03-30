Shirley Setia out with her newest single – The cute and peppy ‘Kaho Na’!

MUMBAI: Singer and actress Shirley Setia who Forbes Magazine referred to as ‘Bollywood's Next Big Singing Sensation’, is out with her newest single ‘Kaho Na’! For the first time ever Shirley Setia has composed and written this easy-listening track with a peppy tune. The song brings back the anxiousness and nervous excitement one feels in love and is just the perfect song for any season without any reason!
Unlike conventional music videos, the artist launched a lyrical video in a story-telling format with animated caricatures in sync with the lyrics of the song.
Talking about the song says Shirley Setia, “Kaho Na is a really cute song that I think the young crowds will relate to on many levels because we’ve all been there and felt that. It’s a track you can listen to just about anywhere and I hope listeners enjoy this one.”
Shirley Setia’s Kaho Na is out now on her Youtube channel!
