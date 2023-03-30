Montreal prepares for thrash Attack! Piranha Pit Fest announces lineup

MUMBAI: This coming May 12th, Montreal, QC will be host to this city's first-ever Piranha Pit Fest presented by Loudtrax, the one-stop online shop for everything swag from the biggest names in Loud Music.

Piranha Pit Fest will feature headliners RAZOR, the Canadian thrash legends who have been recognized as one of the country's pioneers of the metal genre. RAZOR released their ninth studio album Cycle of Contempt this past September, making it their first album in 25 years. RAZOR will also be supported by another legendary thrash band, New Jersey's WHIPLASH, one of the first American East Coast thrash metal bands of the 1980s to inspire many who followed in their footsteps. Also joining the lineup is the 2023 Juno nominated (Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year) and international tour de force, Toronto's high-flying heavy metal shredders SKULL FIST along with local Montreal moshers Warsenal and Drowning In Blood.

Piranha Pit Fest will be held at Piranha Bar 680 Sainte-Catherine St W, one of the city's metal strongholds for extreme music events.

Tickets for Piranha Pit Fest are available online at https://www.ticketscene.ca/events/44020/

Physical tickets are available at Piranha Bar, Rock Longueuil (1700 ch. Chambly, Longueuil, QC)

Event Details and Set Times:

LoudTrax présente/presents

Doors Open: 6:00PM | Show Starts: 6:45PM | Ages 18+

Drowning In Blood: https://www.facebook.com/DrowningInBlood

6:45pm - 7:15pm

Warsenal: https://www.facebook.com/WarsenalOfficial

7:30pm - 8:00pm

Skull Fist: https://www.facebook.com/skullfisted

8:20pm - 9:05pm

Whiplash: https://www.facebook.com/WhiplashThrash

9:25pm - 10:25pm

Razor: https://www.facebook.com/RazorThrashBand/