RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Mar 2023 13:06 |  By RnMTeam

Montreal prepares for thrash Attack! Piranha Pit Fest announces lineup

MUMBAI: This coming May 12th, Montreal, QC will be host to this city's first-ever Piranha Pit Fest presented by Loudtrax, the one-stop online shop for everything swag from the biggest names in Loud Music.
 
Piranha Pit Fest will feature headliners RAZOR, the Canadian thrash legends who have been recognized as one of the country's pioneers of the metal genre. RAZOR released their ninth studio album Cycle of Contempt this past September, making it their first album in 25 years. RAZOR will also be supported by another legendary thrash band, New Jersey's WHIPLASH, one of the first American East Coast thrash metal bands of the 1980s to inspire many who followed in their footsteps. Also joining the lineup is the 2023 Juno nominated (Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year) and international tour de force, Toronto's high-flying heavy metal shredders SKULL FIST along with local Montreal moshers Warsenal and Drowning In Blood.
 
Piranha Pit Fest will be held at Piranha Bar 680 Sainte-Catherine St W, one of the city's metal strongholds for extreme music events.
 
Tickets for Piranha Pit Fest are available online at https://www.ticketscene.ca/events/44020/
 
Physical tickets are available at Piranha Bar, Rock Longueuil (1700 ch. Chambly, Longueuil, QC)
 
Event Details and Set Times:
 
LoudTrax présente/presents
Doors Open: 6:00PM | Show Starts: 6:45PM | Ages 18+
 
Drowning In Blood: https://www.facebook.com/DrowningInBlood
6:45pm - 7:15pm
 
Warsenal: https://www.facebook.com/WarsenalOfficial
7:30pm - 8:00pm
 
Skull Fist: https://www.facebook.com/skullfisted
8:20pm - 9:05pm
 
Whiplash: https://www.facebook.com/WhiplashThrash
9:25pm - 10:25pm
 
Razor: https://www.facebook.com/RazorThrashBand/
10:45pm - 12:00am
Tags
Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 30 Mar 2023

IPRS Music Day in collaboration with Meta

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) is pleased to announce its upcoming event, IPRS Music Day, an insightful music workshop in collaboration with Meta, on April 5th at 4 pm.

read more
 | 30 Mar 2023

'Sutta' was a learning curve for Jaan Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Jaan Kumar Sanu says, "The experience of working with Arko da was nothing short of a dream come true honestly " on his song Sutta along with Arko*

read more
 | 30 Mar 2023

Shirley Setia out with her newest single – The cute and peppy ‘Kaho Na’!

MUMBAI: Singer and actress Shirley Setia who Forbes Magazine referred to as ‘Bollywood's Next Big Singing Sensation’, is out with her newest single ‘Kaho Na’! For the first time ever Shirley Setia has composed and written this easy-listening track with a peppy tune.

read more
 | 30 Mar 2023

Canadian Music Hall Of Fame Inductees COWBOY JUNKIES Announces Ontario Tour

MUMBAI: In 1988, Cowboy Junkies proved that there was an audience waiting for something quiet, beautiful and reflective. The Trinity Session was like a whisper that cut through the noise -- and it was compelling.

read more
 | 30 Mar 2023

Arko: "I threw the idea to Jaan, and he said, great dada, let's do it" on his new song "Sutta" with Jaan Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: The song "Sutta" is a peppy party track and can be your go-to weekend dance number. The song is made in such a way that it will make you dance to its beat, and all the hustle and bustle of your whole week will vanish.

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

top# 5 articles

1
California Old School Punks Infamous Stiffs deliveries mosh pit riffs and sharp energy on new EP “Lockdown Live”

MUMBAI: SoCal punk rockers, Infamous Stiffs, are back with a six song live EP, “Lockdown Live”, their second release on Riot Records/Golden Robot...read more

2
Bass is all what needed to make any music sound beautiful

MUMBAI: Ashish Dey, the talented bassist of The Naalayak Band, has been making waves in the music industry with his exceptional skills and passion...read more

3
Neela’s new single “You’ll Never Know” is an elegant soft R&B ballad

MUMBAI: Vintage vision that includes an intro with an electric guitar lick that grows into the song with a nostalgic production that feels like a...read more

4
Artium Academy unveils new brand film 'Ab India Seekhega Music' featuring India’s renowned music maestros

Mumbai: March 29, 2023 - Artium Academy, a music-tech platform that wants to establish the Gold Standard in Music Education is launching it’s new...read more

5
'Sutta' was a learning curve for Jaan Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Jaan Kumar Sanu says, "The experience of working with Arko da was nothing short of a dream come true honestly " on his song Sutta along with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games