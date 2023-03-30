Montreal prepares for thrash Attack! Piranha Pit Fest announces lineup

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more
MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more
MUMBAI: SoCal punk rockers, Infamous Stiffs, are back with a six song live EP, “Lockdown Live”, their second release on Riot Records/Golden Robot...read more
MUMBAI: Ashish Dey, the talented bassist of The Naalayak Band, has been making waves in the music industry with his exceptional skills and passion...read more
MUMBAI: Vintage vision that includes an intro with an electric guitar lick that grows into the song with a nostalgic production that feels like a...read more
Mumbai: March 29, 2023 - Artium Academy, a music-tech platform that wants to establish the Gold Standard in Music Education is launching it’s new...read more
MUMBAI: Jaan Kumar Sanu says, "The experience of working with Arko da was nothing short of a dream come true honestly " on his song Sutta along with...read more