IPRS Music Day in collaboration with Meta

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) is pleased to announce its upcoming event, IPRS Music Day, an insightful music workshop in collaboration with Meta, on April 5th at 4 pm. This event will be live cast on IPRS Facebook and Instagram pages from the Meta Studio in Mumbai, making it available to IPRS members, independent artists, music creators, and aspiring musicians from all across.

The workshop aims to raise awareness about music copyright in the digital age and how music creators and independent artists can use meta platforms to promote their music and connect with fans. The workshop will have individual segments covering topics such as music copyright and managing creators’ rights on social media, using social media for promotion, community building, and how to earn more from the music made.

The workshop will also include an experience-sharing session with leading creators, who will share their journey as a creator, the art of Songwriting, and how to make your music big through the power of digital and social media.

Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, commenting on the association with Meta said, “the digital age has presented new learnings and opportunities for music creators and publishers. We want to ensure that our members and budding creators have the information they need to succeed in the fast-transforming music industry,” he said. "I would like to thank Salim Merchant, Yashraj Mukhate, and Antara Nandy for joining us in this initiative and sharing anecdotes from their real-life experience as eminent composers, songwriters, and new-age creators. I’m sure our members and those aspiring to build a successful career in music will benefit from the session.”

The event is free to join for all.

Join us for the IPRS Music Day and don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn from industry experts and take your music to the next level.