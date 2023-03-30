RadioandMusic
News |  30 Mar 2023 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME: Atlantis Edition announces Enchanted Phase 3 Lineup

MUMBAI: BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME has unveiled the Phase 3 lineup for this year’s star-studded Atlantis Edition, taking fans twenty thousand leagues under the sea with a who’s who of global dance talent. The newest additions to this year's festival build on the current WCD Pool Sessions lineup while welcoming new marquee talent like Swedish House Mafia's Sebastian Ingrosso, Robin Schulz, Dubfire, Kolsch, Lost Frequencies, and KSHMR to the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. These acts are only the icing on the cake, as they join the already-enchanted lineup consisting of David Guetta, Marshmello, Claptone, and Timmy Trumpet. An underwater excursion of a lifetime, this year’s WORLD CLUB DOME is the deep dive into dance music that you’ve been waiting for. Grab your tickets now, as Atlantis comes alive from June 9 to 11.

Also confirmed by the Phase 3 announcement to be splashing down into this year's WCD Pool Sessions are Kolsch, Dubfire, Hector Oaks, and WADE, who will be joining the already-dripping lineup consisting of Boris Brejcha, Reinier Zonneveld, Jamie Jones, and many more.

This year BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME celebrates its 10th anniversary, so it makes sense that the globally renowned festival will be upping the ante. Already voted the #1 festival in Germany in 2022’s DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals, WORLD CLUB DOME has dazzled fans with its stacked lineups, unique festival design, and innovative productions, which will together transport fans to the enchanted seas of Atlantis for this year’s edition.

With the remainder of tickets for the Frankfurt-based event sure to sell out fast, there’s no better time to lock in the dates for the biggest WORLD CLUB DOME ever. Plan your trip and view the newest lineup additions on the festival’s official website.

About WORLD CLUB DOME: Atlantis Edition

The Deutsche Bank Park is enthroned on green meadows, surrounded by blue water, framed by picturesque forests. Every year on the first weekend in June, BigCityBeats transforms the urban archipelago of the Deutsche Bank Park into the Mecca of club music culture. 2023 will see the mythological Atlantis not only come to life but takeover Frankfurt, as BigCityBeats recreate the majestic underwater atmosphere with no corners cut. BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME will be transforming 700.000 square meters of land into a new city district for three enchanting days of musical fantasy.

About BigCityBeats

Label, radio shows, event and festival agency, merchandise distributor, live entertainment - BigCityBeats has been one of Europe's most successful event brands for over 18 years. Bringing you the sound of the metropolises, BigCityBeats has quickly established itself as a global music platform following its catapult launch at the beginning of the new millennium, revolutionizing event experiences and redefining event production. From the big city to the world, and from the world to the universe, BigCityBeats has traveled from Frankfurt am Main to Dusseldorf, Asia, the Caribbean, Hollywood, and ultimately into space - where Bernd Breiter built the 1st "club" in space together with the ESA. With a performance from ESA astronaut and ISS commander Luca Parmitano, BigCityBeats and ESA broadcasted the 1st ever DJ set from space to the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Cruise Edition in 2019, doing something no other festival has ever done before.

