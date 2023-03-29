RadioandMusic
News |  29 Mar 2023

The Electric Highway Festival (Calgary, AB) announces dates For 2024 Lineup

MUMBAI: Calgary's The Electric Highway Festival has wrapped up for 2023 and it was a resounding success according to festival organizers. The event took place from March 23, 24, and 25, 2023 at Dickens, with 3 days of music from Canadian bands trekking from across Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba along with American headliners, Los Angeles' Sasquatch.

The 2024 edition of The Electric Highway will take place April 4, 5, and 6, 2024 once again at Dickens in Calgary. Band submissions for the event open on April 1 and run until June 30, 2023. Bands can fill out the form on the website.

Fans of The Electric Highway will also have the opportunity to buy very limited Ultra Early Bird Passes for the 2024 festival starting at noon MST on April 1, 2023. Only 20 passes for $60 each will be available in the Festival Store.

About:

Buckle up for The Electric Highway Festival!

The 2023 edition of the festival focused on Desert Rock and Metal, Doom, Sludge, and Heavy Psych and had expanded to include some punk and hardcore bands as well.

The festival featured Californian headliners Sasquatch, one of the festival’s past favorites, laying down their brand of fuzzy, kick-ass Desert Rock & Heavy Psych with direct support from Vancouver’s La Chinga who returned for their 4th appearance on Saturday night. Black Mastiff returned to headline Friday night with Calgary’s Gone Cosmic and HypnoPilot headlined the Thursday show with support from Citizen Rage. These are just a few of the wicked bands that played at The Electric Highway. The full lineup can be found below.

The Electric Highway 2023 Official Nightly Lineups:

Thursday, March 23:
HypnoPilot (Lethbridge, AB) - Daily Headliner
Citizen Rage (Calgary, AB)
Musing (Calgary, AB)
No More Moments (Siksika, AB)
Father Moon (Calgary, AB)
Destroy My Brains (Lloydminster, AB).

Friday, March 24:
Black Mastiff (Edmonton, AB/Vancouver, BC) - Daily Headliner
Gone Cosmic (Calgary, AB)
Set & Stoned (Crossfield, AB)
Hombre (Calgary, AB)
Empress (Vancouver, BC)
Molten Lava (Vancouver, BC)
Space Queen (Vancouver, BC) Owls & Eagles (Calgary, AB)

Saturday, March 25:
Sasquatch (Los Angeles, CA) - Festival Headliner
La Chinga (Vancouver, BC)
Buffalo Bud Buster (Calgary, AB)
Brown Dwarf (Red Deer, AB)
The Astral Prophets (Calgary, AB)
Iron Tusk (Siksika, AB)
The Sleeping Legion (Winnipeg, MB)
Tebby & the Heavy (Edmonton, AB)
Garuda (Cranbrook, BC).

The Electric Highway is a fully immersive festival experience and offers much more than just music. The festival also featured an art & vendor exposition during all three days at Dickens, March 23 - 25, 2023.

Check www.TheElectricHighway.ca for more festival information.

We look forward to bringing this festival to you, and can't wait to see everyone in 2024!

Social Media Links:

Website: TheElectricHighway.ca

Facebook: Facebook.com/ElectricHighwayFestival

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/849216866328036

Instagram: Instagram.com/TheElectricHighway

Twitter: Twitter.com/TheElectricHwy

Hashtag #BuckleUp

Festival Artwork by David Paul Seymour
The Electric Highway Logo by Sketchy Intuitions

Festival Press Materials Dropbox HERE.

Business Partners/Sponsors:

Asher Media Relations
Athena Bookkeeping Services Inc.
Black Collar Manufacturing
Calgary Metal Scene Events
The Celestial Agency
Dickens
FACTOR Canada
High Voltage TV
Loud as Hell Festival
METALHEADS UNITED
New Level Brewing

Travel and Tourism Partners:

Tourism Calgary
Travel Alberta

Media Partners:

Absolute Underground
Broken Neck Radio
CJSR
CJSW
Digital
Distortion
Doomed and Stoned
The Obelisk
Outlaws of the Sun
Metal Devastation
Metal Rules
Trash Talk
V13

Los Angeles Saskatchewan Singer Soings music
