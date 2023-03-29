Head to R CITY as it brings to you the ‘Make Your Own Beer Burger Festival’ from 1st - 2nd April

MUMBAI: Mumbai folks, get ready to experience a one-of-a-kind celebration with a variety of chilled beers alongside drool-worthy burgers just the way you like it, as your favourite destination, R CITY is bringing to you the ‘Make Your Own Beer Burger Festival’. The fest will serve as the perfect paradise for beer drinkers and burger lovers across the city and a soul fest for people who like to do both.

All set to take place on the 1st and 2nd of April, 2023, the event will showcase an array of the most popular beer and burger stalls offering the finest beers paired with sumptuous burgers that will definitely take your taste buds on a gastronomic adventure. You can look forward to various beer brands that will be present at the ‘MYOBB’ including Wild Craft, Igloo, Royal Oak Brewery etc. to name a few. Also, rediscover your love for burgers across an assortment of burger brands such as Louis Burger, Nino Burger, The Serial Griller, Gourmet Burger, Autobahn and many more.

And it doesn’t end here! You can also groove to energetic live music acts that’ll be performed by 5 artists and DJs over the weekend and get a chance to brew some burgerlicious memories with your loved ones. On day one of the festival, popular artists and DJs like MC Altaf, DJ Proof, and OG Shez will enthral the audience with their power of music while on day two, Madhur Sharma and D'evil will keep the listeners engaged with their exuberant live performances.

Apart from that, it will be a carnivalesque weekend packed with exciting activities to provide you with non-stop entertainment. You can participate in ‘MYOBB Friendly Face Off’ which would be a challenge between two people who would make a burger for each other, using certain ingredients that will be pre-provided and named according to different Bollywood pop culture references. There will also be a ‘Mini Burger Cooking Class for Kids’, a team-based fun challenge - ‘Minute-to-win-it’, and also a ‘Beer Burger Challenge’ where you’ll need to craft your own burger with the ingredients provided to you and finish off eating the burger while sipping beer as fast as you can, to win it.

What’s more? As for the shopaholics, you get to indulge in shopping as the fest also features flea stalls where you will find a good mix of unique apparel, jewellery, home décor items, and much more.

So, drop in with your squad and grill, chill, and refill while you make the most of this ‘MYOBB Fest’ at R CITY!

What: Make Your Own Beer Burger Festival

Where: Courtyard, R CITY, Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai

When: 1st & 2nd April, 2023, from 12 PM to 10 PM

Ticket Price: Rs. 499/- for above 15 years