News |  29 Mar 2023 13:22 |  By RnMTeam

Bass is all what needed to make any music sound beautiful

MUMBAI: Ashish Dey, the talented bassist of The Naalayak Band, has been making waves in the music industry with his exceptional skills and passion for music. As a member of the band, he has played a vital role in shaping their unique sound and identity.

Born and raised in a musically inclined family, Ashish's love for music began at a young age. He started playing the guitar and drums, but soon discovered his passion for the bass guitar. He was drawn to its deep and powerful sound and began honing his skills.

Ashish's talent and dedication soon caught the attention of The Naalayak Band, a popular Indian rock band known for their energetic performances and unique sound. He joined the band as their bassist and quickly became an integral part of their music.

With Ashish's solid bass lines and innovative approach to music, The Naalayak Band has gained a loyal following and critical acclaim. Their music is a fusion of rock, pop, and Indian classical music, creating a sound that is both familiar and fresh.

Ashish's musical influences include legendary bassists like Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Victor Wooten, and Jaco Pastorius. He has also been influenced by Indian classical music, which has helped him create a unique sound that sets him apart from other bassists.

Apart from his work with The Naalayak Band, Ashish has also collaborated with other musicians and worked on solo projects. He believes in constantly evolving and experimenting with new sounds and ideas, which has helped him grow as a musician.

In addition to his musical pursuits, Ashish is also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness. He has spoken about his own struggles with mental health and the importance of seeking help and support.

Ashish Dey is a true talent and an inspiration to aspiring musicians. His dedication, passion, and innovative approach to music have helped him carve a unique place in the music industry. With his talent and hard work, there's no doubt that he will continue to make waves and inspire others for years to come.

