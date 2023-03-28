RadioandMusic
Selena Gomez has recently made headlines worldwide for being the first woman on Instagram to reach 400 million followers.

MUMBAI: 'That star' has gained over 22 million followers in the last 30 days, overtaking Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on the social media app. However, which celebs have lost the most followers?

The team at Lottery Texts have revealed the celebrities that have lost (and gained) the most followers in the last 30 days. Fifty of the most-followed individuals on Instagram were used in the data, and the team used Social Blade to discover how many followers each celebrity had lost.

From the world of sports, acting, music and social media, many of the world's biggest stars can see their followers dwindle.

Here are the celebrities that have lost followers by the thousands (and even millions) in the last 30 days:

 
 
 
 
 
 

Celebrity 

 
 
 
 

Instagram Handle 

 
 
 
 

Occupation 

 
 
 
 

Followers (millions) 

 
 
 
 

Followers Lost  

 
 
 
 

Kylie Jenner 

 
 

kyliejenner 

 
 

Media Personality 

 
 

382 

 
 

806,219 

 
 
 
 

Lionel Messi 

 
 

leomessi 

 
 

Professional Footballer 

 
 

443 

 
 

577,653 

 
 
 
 

Khaby Lame 

 
 

khaby00 

 
 

Media Personality 

 
 

79 

 
 

476,070 

 
 
 
 

Nicki Minaj 

 
 

nickiminaj 

 
 

Singer 

 
 

201 

 
 

373,098 

 
 
 
 

Billie Eilish 

 
 

billieeilish 

 
 

Artist 

 
 

108 

 
 

262,138 

 
 
 
 

Kylian Mbappé 

 
 

k.mbappe 

 
 

Professional Footballer 

 
 

101 

 
 

255,100 

 
 
 
 

Khloé Kardashian 

 
 

khloekardashian 

 
 

Media Personality 

 
 

298 

 
 

215,614 

 
 
 
 

Kendall Jenner 

 
 

kendalljenner 

 
 

Media Personality 

 
 

280 

 
 

172,399 

 
 
 
 

Ariana Grande 

 
 

arianagrande 

 
 

Singer 

 
 

361 

 
 

166,876 

 
 
 
 

Neha Kakkar 

 
 

nehakakkar 

 
 

Singer 

 
 

73 

 
 

166,169 

 

Here are the celebrities that have gained the most followers in the last 30 days: 

 
 
 
 
 
 

Celebrity 

 
 
 
 

Instagram Handle 

 
 
 
 

Occupation 

 
 
 
 

Followers (millions) 

 
 
 
 

Followers Gained 

 
 
 
 

Selena Gomez 

 
 

selenagomez 

 
 

Singer 

 
 

401 

 
 

22,405,110 

 
 
 
 

Cristiano Ronaldo 

 
 

cristiano 

 
 

Professional Footballer 

 
 

564 

 
 

15,079,650 

 
 
 
 

Dwayne Johnson 

 
 

therock 

 
 

Actor 

 
 

370 

 
 

5,193,150 

 
 
 
 

Ariana Grande 

 
 

arianagrande 

 
 

Singer 

 
 

361 

 
 

4,868,820 

 
