Selena Gomez has recently made headlines worldwide for being the first woman on Instagram to reach 400 million followers.

MUMBAI: 'That star' has gained over 22 million followers in the last 30 days, overtaking Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on the social media app. However, which celebs have lost the most followers?
The team at Lottery Texts have revealed the celebrities that have lost (and gained) the most followers in the last 30 days. Fifty of the most-followed individuals on Instagram were used in the data, and the team used Social Blade to discover how many followers each celebrity had lost.
From the world of sports, acting, music and social media, many of the world's biggest stars can see their followers dwindle.
Here are the celebrities that have lost followers by the thousands (and even millions) in the last 30 days:
Celebrity
Instagram Handle
Occupation
Followers (millions)
Followers Lost
Kylie Jenner
kyliejenner
Media Personality
382
806,219
Lionel Messi
leomessi
Professional Footballer
443
577,653
Khaby Lame
khaby00
Media Personality
79
476,070
Nicki Minaj
nickiminaj
Singer
201
373,098
Billie Eilish
billieeilish
Artist
108
262,138
Kylian Mbappé
k.mbappe
Professional Footballer
101
255,100
Khloé Kardashian
khloekardashian
Media Personality
298
215,614
Kendall Jenner
kendalljenner
Media Personality
280
172,399
Ariana Grande
arianagrande
Singer
361
166,876
Neha Kakkar
nehakakkar
Singer
73
166,169
Here are the celebrities that have gained the most followers in the last 30 days:
Celebrity
Instagram Handle
Occupation
Followers (millions)
Followers Gained
Selena Gomez
selenagomez
Singer
401
22,405,110
Cristiano Ronaldo
cristiano
Professional Footballer
564
15,079,650
Dwayne Johnson
therock
Actor
370
5,193,150
Ariana Grande
arianagrande
Singer
361
4,868,820
