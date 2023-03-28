RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Mar 2023 17:39 |  By RnMTeam

India’s biggest Pop Rock Band 'SANAM' spotted on a high production Movie set.

MUMBAI: Band Sanam has always been a rage amongst all age groups, connecting to the audience nationwide with their iconic retro renditions. Now it has come to light that the famous band might be making their Bollywood acting debut soon, though nothing has been confirmed by the band themselves.

A source close to the band says,"Nothing has been confirmed or revealed as of now but the boys always want to do something new and surprise their fans, so it will be a great delight to see them on the big screen in an entertaining film.'

Sanam as a band has given us some heart touching songs. Their recreation version of the 80s retro music is unforgettable and rules our playlist till date.

Tags
SANAM music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Mar 2023

'Sutta' was a learning curve for Jaan Kumar Sanu

Jaan Kumar Sanu says, "The experience of working with Arko da was nothing short of a dream come true honestly " on his song Sutta along with Arko

read more
 | 28 Mar 2023

Country Delight to offer treat to consumers’ ears with jingle composed by Dr Ilaiyaraaja

Mumbai: Country Delight, a leading dairy brand offering premium-quality milk, milk products, and kitchen essentials is launching a mellifluous jingle that has been composed by music maestro Dr Ilaiyaraaja.

read more
Wes Hicks on Unsplash
 | 28 Mar 2023

8 Benefits of Music for Human Health

Since ancient times, people have attached great importance to music. It has been a part of life for thousands of years and continues to be an important aspect of every culture on our planet. Music works as a medicine for the body and soul.

read more
 | 27 Mar 2023

On his latest record, Sidharth Bendi is trying to reconnect with his childhood self with nostalgia that leads him back to the present moment

MUMBAI: Many people have a defining moment in their lives which comes with a certain thought about their childhood; Sidharth Bendi, uses one such childhood thought that defines and makes him look at himself differently. He’s tried to commune with a specific nostalgic memory.

read more
 | 27 Mar 2023

The track Widda from Chengiz is out now and the track is simply lit!

MUMBAI: Jeet the Tollywood superstar is all set to surprise the audiences with the high octane, high energy action entertainer 'Chengiz'. The makers of the film titled Widda has released today and is nothing less than fire.

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Country Delight to offer treat to consumers’ ears with jingle composed by Dr Ilaiyaraaja

Mumbai: Country Delight, a leading dairy brand offering premium-quality milk, milk products, and kitchen essentials is launching a mellifluous jingle...read more

2
Brit rising star and BBC sound of 2023 winners Flo release their first single of 2023 ‘Fly Girl’ featuring Missy Elliott

MUMBAI: Today, history making British girl group FLO collaborate with history making American rapper Missy Elliott for the new era of the “Fly Girl...read more

3
Aishwarya Srinivas: The Talented Musician carving a niche for Indian classical music on Social Media

MUMBAI:Aishwarya Srinivas, the gifted Carnatic musician from India, is gaining worldwide recognition not only for her ability to blend Indian...read more

4
8 Benefits of Music for Human Health

Since ancient times, people have attached great importance to music. It has been a part of life for thousands of years and continues to be an...read more

5
4 New Age Indian Musicians who have left an impact on the youth!

MUMBAI: The music industry has been in a constant state of evolution over the years. From the yesteryears trends of classical, jazz, rap etc. to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games