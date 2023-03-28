India’s biggest Pop Rock Band 'SANAM' spotted on a high production Movie set.

MUMBAI: Band Sanam has always been a rage amongst all age groups, connecting to the audience nationwide with their iconic retro renditions. Now it has come to light that the famous band might be making their Bollywood acting debut soon, though nothing has been confirmed by the band themselves.
A source close to the band says,"Nothing has been confirmed or revealed as of now but the boys always want to do something new and surprise their fans, so it will be a great delight to see them on the big screen in an entertaining film.'
Sanam as a band has given us some heart touching songs. Their recreation version of the 80s retro music is unforgettable and rules our playlist till date.
MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more
MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more
Mumbai: Country Delight, a leading dairy brand offering premium-quality milk, milk products, and kitchen essentials is launching a mellifluous jingle...read more
MUMBAI: Today, history making British girl group FLO collaborate with history making American rapper Missy Elliott for the new era of the “Fly Girl...read more
MUMBAI:Aishwarya Srinivas, the gifted Carnatic musician from India, is gaining worldwide recognition not only for her ability to blend Indian...read more
Since ancient times, people have attached great importance to music. It has been a part of life for thousands of years and continues to be an...read more
MUMBAI: The music industry has been in a constant state of evolution over the years. From the yesteryears trends of classical, jazz, rap etc. to...read more