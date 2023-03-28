Country Delight to offer treat to consumers’ ears with jingle composed by Dr Ilaiyaraaja

Mumbai: Country Delight, a leading dairy brand offering premium-quality milk, milk products, and kitchen essentials is launching a mellifluous jingle that has been composed by music maestro Dr Ilaiyaraaja. The background music will add dynamism to the logo and tagline of Country Delight and bears the distinctive elements of the brand like regional associations and thrusts. The music is being launched in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The jingle will be played in significant markets of Country Delight through various communication channels, particularly, the TVC and radio. The launch of the background score is coinciding with the Ugadi festival and will offer consumers a treat not only for their taste buds through Country Delight’s products but to their ears as well with the apt musical piece by the great maestro himself.

The tune will be the soul of the brand tagline ‘Live Better - Choose Country Delight’ and can be heard in every brand campaign of Country Delight in the key markets of the company in India. The tune conveys the regional attributes and realities of Country Delight since it was born with the idea of being local, being desi and being Indian.

“We are extremely proud Dr Ilaiyaraaja has composed the jingle for us which brings forth the identity of our company and further establishes that Country Delight is the go-to brand for the consumers. We have thriving local and regional connect as almost all our milk and other dairy products are sourced from country’s hinterlands and thus we have a strong regional and desi association. The tune not only underscores this association but also is extremely hummable,” said Mr Chakradhar Gade, Co-founder & CEO of Country Delight.

The new jingle falls under the umbrella of Country Delight’s iconic ‘Live Better’ campaign. As there is a rising need for brands to develop a musical identity, the musical note composed by Dr Illyaraja will add more vigour for Country Delight brand and will also help in making a deeper connect with the consumers. The tune has unique undertones and Dr Ilaiyaraaja, who has created more than 8000 songs in about 1400 films in over 47 years, has used the perfect blend of instruments for it. The tune is also in line with what Country Delight’s values for the consumer and society at large.

Country Delight since inception has been the choice of discerning consumers across the country for natural, fresh, high-quality and unadulterated products. The new jingle, in a very subtle way, reiterates this fact and has worked very well with all the listeners so far.

About Country Delight

Country Delight is a farm fresh-to-home brand with Customer first thinking, tech-driven problem solving and Ownership driven team building are the key values on which country delight has been built. There has been stable growth and today Country Delight is 2000 employees strong and has a distribution network of about 7000+ partners. Country Delight was started in 2013, by Chakradhar Gade (CEO & Co-founder) graduated from IIM and started his career with Infosys and then worked at financial services firm Indxx Capital Management, and Nitin Kaushal (COO & Co-founder) also graduated from IIM. They are batchmates from IIM Indore 2005-07 and have worked in Investing & Banking respectively before bootstrapping country delight until 2017. Since its inception, Country Delight has embraced a customer- first approach and a tech-driven problem-solving attitude. It caters to multiple food categories such as Milk, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, pulse, and staples and wishes to expand its presence in other regional markets.

About Dr Ilaiyaraaja

Dr Ilaiyaraaja is an Indian musician, composer, arranger, conductor, orchestrator, instrumentalist, lyricist and singer, popular for his works in Indian Cinema, prominently in Tamil & Telugu films. Ilaiyaraaja was born in Theni district of Tamil Nadu and was exposed to a range of Tamil folk music in the early stages of his life. Later, he won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the Tamil film Sindhu Bhairavi. He is known to understand and bring out the subtle nuances in Karnataka's contemporary music. He has performed in several music concerts in the state from time to time and is loved by the people of Karnataka. Dr Ilaiyaraaja has performed in thousands of music concerts in Andhra Pradesh from time to time and has also won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the Telugu films Rudraveena and Saagara Sangamam.