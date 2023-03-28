8 Benefits of Music for Human Health

Since ancient times, people have attached great importance to music. It has been a part of life for thousands of years and continues to be an important aspect of every culture on our planet. Music works as a medicine for the body and soul. When the right type of music is chosen, it has an amazing effect on our bodies. Alternative medicine specialists have been successfully studying the healing powers of music and its beneficial effects on human sleep, health, and quality of life. Here are eight proofs of the health benefits of music.

Relieves stress and anxiety

Many people struggle with stress and anxiety every day. One of the easiest ways to cope with these problems is to listen to slow, low-frequency, melodic music without words. It can calm a person down even in extremely stressful situations. As a bonus, music can help lower cortisol levels, which is considered a biological marker of stress. Reducing its level in the body helps to relax tense muscles and makes you feel optimistic.

According to psychophysiological research, listening to classical music or choosing slow relaxing music after a stressful situation significantly reduces the level of anxiety, anger, and reduces the activity of the sympathetic nervous system. At the same time, it improves a person's sleep and appetite. The positive effect of music can exceed even the effect of medical, anxiolytic drugs. Choosing the right music that matches your mood and taste is important.

Improves human sleep

If you have difficulty falling asleep, listening to soothing, pleasant music before bed is helpful. However, listening to loud rock, retro, or pop songs can have the opposite effect. Calm, relaxing classical music has a positive effect on a person's sleep: it reduces the activity of the sympathetic nervous system, relaxes muscles, reduces anxiety, and helps to distract from thoughts that prevent you from falling asleep.

Make a habit of listening to relaxing tunes for 30 to 45 minutes before bed to enjoy restful and healthy sleep throughout the night. By improving the quality of your sleep, you will significantly improve your overall well-being and physical and mental health: chronic fatigue, depression, stress, and negative thoughts will recede.

Strengthens the memory

Music also has a positive effect on cognitive health. Listening to the right music while studying can help you memorize information better. Music releases dopamine, which is largely responsible for motivation to learn. Listening to the right tunes is good for brain development in children and adults.

For example, most children who studied music at a younger age for about a year demonstrated high intellectual development and excellent memory compared to children who did not receive music education.

Therefore, listening to music can even help a teenager be focused, autonomous, and motivated, reducing the need for a tutor, essay writing websites free, or help from friends. But sometimes, such assistance can be necessary.

Helps to cope with pain

Music has unique properties when it comes to pain management. Pleasant melodies can help reduce pain through a complex mechanism that has not yet been fully explored. However, according to experts, music can be an alternative to dopamine, a well-known neurotransmitter used to relieve pain.

Many women in labor admit that their favorite music helped them cope with the pain during labor. But according to research, the degree of influence of music also depends on the nature and level of emotionality of a person: for example, more sensitive people are affected by the healing properties of music much faster than those who are less emotional. Musical painkillers positively reduce pain and depression in people with fibromyalgia, a serious disease accompanied by severe and sometimes unbearable musculoskeletal pain.

An ally for fitness

Music can be a great motivator, inspiring us to do fitness. It increases physical performance and endurance by reducing fatigue, increasing psychological arousal, and improving coordination of movements. In 2006, Western researchers concluded that loud, rhythmic music improves the quality of treadmill workouts.

Carefully selected music increases a person's physical endurance by about 15%. This adds to the effectiveness of cardio exercises and fitness in general. Scientists emphasize that motivational rhythmic music has ergogenic properties, significantly increasing endurance and the desire to train.

Strengthens the immune system and health

Another advantage of music is that it can normalize the state of the human immune system and thus increase the body's resistance to various diseases. While listening to your favorite music, your body increases the level of immunoglobulin A, an antibody that keeps the cells on the mucous membrane healthy.

Reduces calorie intake

Playing pleasant, calm music while eating helps you eat with purpose and a sense of purpose, chewing thoroughly and enjoying the flavor of your food. As a result, overeating can be reduced, and the consumption of excess calories can be reduced.

For those who sit down to eat when upset or too happy, the level of ghrelin in the body increases, making people eat more than planned. Music is good for calming us down and helping curb ghrelin, thus setting us up for a normal, healthy eating pattern. Try softening the lighting and playing pleasant tunes while eating to consume fewer calories and enjoy your meal longer. This will be one of the key solutions in the fight against obesity and fitness.

Reduces blood pressure

By listening to relaxing music for 30 minutes every day in the morning and evening, people who suffer from high blood pressure can notice a significant improvement in their well-being. Indian scientists believe that after four weeks, high systolic blood pressure will decrease, and heart rate will return to normal. That's why music plays a key role in strengthening the heart and reduces the recovery time for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, including after strokes.