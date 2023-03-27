The track Widda from Chengiz is out now and the track is simply lit!

MUMBAI: Jeet the Tollywood superstar is all set to surprise the audiences with the high octane, high energy action entertainer 'Chengiz'. The makers of the film titled Widda has released today and is nothing less than fire.
Chengiz is a film that is going to be a complete game changer for the Bengali film industry and it is the first film to be released in Hindi apart from Bengali. With a gripping storyline that revolves around the dangerous underworld the film is all set to drive waves across the nation and Widda is already a chartbuster with those amazeballs tunes and beats and lyrics that gives us the perfect feels.
The stylish looks, the egnimatic persona in the song is what has captivated us and we are loving every bit of it. Music by Bengal's heart winning singer Aneek Dhar and vocals by Divya Kumar the track surely is the next big thing.
Sharing their feelings about the song Superstar Jeet says,"The track captures the essence of the movie. It is a stylish song and looks great on screen. It was such a wonderful experience to shoot this song as it is packed with such interesting beats and lyrics. Hoping that the audiences love the track and groove to it."
Composer Aneek Dhar says,"The idea of the song itself is to bring the entire mafia feel alive on screen. It is a great honour for me to be a part of this project itself and to compose this song is nothing less than a magic for me."
Singer Divya Kumar shares,"The song is out now and Im quite excited. The song is so entertaining and gives you an aderaline rush."
Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, ‘Chengiz’ has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is set for an Eid release on the 21st April 2023.
MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more
MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more
MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran has released his new single 'Eyes Closed' alongside the official video (watch here).read more
MUMBAI: Music producer and composer Ravator who recently joined forces with T-Series comes out with his heart break song titled ‘Adhoore Hum’ with...read more
MUMBAI: Amidst the boisterous slums of Area 226, Manglwar Peth, Pune, India’s vernacular Hip-Hop scene comes alive. Walls ridden with posters of...read more
MUMBAI: Bheed, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, revolves around the struggles of migrant workers in India during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and...read more
MUMBAI: JUNO Award-winning artist JESSIA has released “Serotonin”, her first independent single since “I’m not Pretty”. Collaborating once again with...read more