RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Mar 2023 18:55 |  By RnMTeam

The track Widda from Chengiz is out now and the track is simply lit!

MUMBAI: Jeet the Tollywood superstar is all set to surprise the audiences with the high octane, high energy action entertainer 'Chengiz'. The makers of the film titled Widda has released today and is nothing less than fire.

Chengiz is a film that is going to be a complete game changer for the Bengali film industry and it is the first film to be released in Hindi apart from Bengali. With a gripping storyline that revolves around the dangerous underworld the film is all set to drive waves across the nation and Widda is already a chartbuster with those amazeballs tunes and beats and lyrics that gives us the perfect feels.

The stylish looks, the egnimatic persona in the song is what has captivated us and we are loving every bit of it. Music by Bengal's heart winning singer Aneek Dhar and vocals by Divya Kumar the track surely is the next big thing.

Sharing their feelings about the song Superstar Jeet says,"The track captures the essence of the movie. It is a stylish song and looks great on screen. It was such a wonderful experience to shoot this song as it is packed with such interesting beats and lyrics. Hoping that the audiences love the track and groove to it."

Composer Aneek Dhar says,"The idea of the song itself is to bring the entire mafia feel alive on screen. It is a great honour for me to be a part of this project itself and to compose this song is nothing less than a magic for me."

Singer Divya Kumar shares,"The song is out now and Im quite excited. The song is so entertaining and gives you an aderaline rush."

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, ‘Chengiz’ has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is set for an Eid release on the 21st April 2023.

Tags
Widda Chengiz music
Related news
 | 27 Mar 2023

On his latest record, Sidharth Bendi is trying to reconnect with his childhood self with nostalgia that leads him back to the present moment

MUMBAI: Many people have a defining moment in their lives which comes with a certain thought about their childhood; Sidharth Bendi, uses one such childhood thought that defines and makes him look at himself differently. He’s tried to commune with a specific nostalgic memory.

read more
 | 27 Mar 2023

Brooklyn, NY's SUPERBLOOM Returning With 'Life's A Blur' EP on June 8; Band Debuts New Single "Head First"

MUMBAI: Brooklyn, NY alternative rock band Superbloom has announced a June 8th release date for its new EP 'Life's A Blur.'

read more
 | 27 Mar 2023

Ed Sheeran releases new single "Closed"

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran has released his new single 'Eyes Closed' alongside the official video (watch here).

read more
 | 27 Mar 2023

Sambata’s Self-Made Impact on India’s Regional Hip-Hop

MUMBAI: Amidst the boisterous slums of Area 226, Manglwar Peth, Pune, India’s vernacular Hip-Hop scene comes alive. Walls ridden with posters of leading emcees from the metropolis are evidence of the far-reaching impact of rap music.

read more
 | 27 Mar 2023

Check out Arko and Jaan Kumar Sanu's new song "Sutta"- Teaser out now!

MUMBAI: Doctor-turned-music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who is known for songs such as ‘Nazam Nazam’, ‘Teri Mitti, ‘Dariya’ (‘Baar Baar Dekh’) and others, is collaborating with Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu for a new single titled ‘Sutta’.

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ed Sheeran releases new single "Closed"

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran has released his new single 'Eyes Closed' alongside the official video (watch here).read more

2
T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma!

MUMBAI: Music producer and composer Ravator who recently joined forces with T-Series comes out with his heart break song titled ‘Adhoore Hum’ with...read more

3
Sambata’s Self-Made Impact on India’s Regional Hip-Hop

MUMBAI: Amidst the boisterous slums of Area 226, Manglwar Peth, Pune, India’s vernacular Hip-Hop scene comes alive. Walls ridden with posters of...read more

4
Lyricist Dr. Sagar on his song 'Herail Ba' from Bheed, says, "If Punjabi songs can be used in mainstream Bollywood movies, then why not Bhojpuri music?"

MUMBAI: Bheed, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, revolves around the struggles of migrant workers in India during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and...read more

5
Pop Starlet JESSIA Delivers a Boost of "Serotonin"; Opened for OneRepublic - Asia Tour

MUMBAI: JUNO Award-winning artist JESSIA has released “Serotonin”, her first independent single since “I’m not Pretty”. Collaborating once again with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games