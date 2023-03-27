The track Widda from Chengiz is out now and the track is simply lit!

MUMBAI: Jeet the Tollywood superstar is all set to surprise the audiences with the high octane, high energy action entertainer 'Chengiz'. The makers of the film titled Widda has released today and is nothing less than fire.

Chengiz is a film that is going to be a complete game changer for the Bengali film industry and it is the first film to be released in Hindi apart from Bengali. With a gripping storyline that revolves around the dangerous underworld the film is all set to drive waves across the nation and Widda is already a chartbuster with those amazeballs tunes and beats and lyrics that gives us the perfect feels.

The stylish looks, the egnimatic persona in the song is what has captivated us and we are loving every bit of it. Music by Bengal's heart winning singer Aneek Dhar and vocals by Divya Kumar the track surely is the next big thing.

Sharing their feelings about the song Superstar Jeet says,"The track captures the essence of the movie. It is a stylish song and looks great on screen. It was such a wonderful experience to shoot this song as it is packed with such interesting beats and lyrics. Hoping that the audiences love the track and groove to it."

Composer Aneek Dhar says,"The idea of the song itself is to bring the entire mafia feel alive on screen. It is a great honour for me to be a part of this project itself and to compose this song is nothing less than a magic for me."

Singer Divya Kumar shares,"The song is out now and Im quite excited. The song is so entertaining and gives you an aderaline rush."

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, ‘Chengiz’ has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is set for an Eid release on the 21st April 2023.