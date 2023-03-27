T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma!

MUMBAI: Music producer and composer Ravator who recently joined forces with T-Series comes out with his heart break song titled ‘Adhoore Hum’ with his unapologetic style in the heart wrenching voice of Gajendra Verma. The track produced by Bhushan Kumar is about love, longing and separation told in a unique style.

With a perfect blend of Ravator's music and Gajendra Verma and Adarsh Rao's vocals, the song is a heartbreaking tale penned by

Utsavi Jha and Ravator. The track infused with some heavy rock beats emphasizes the pain of a broken heart and highlights the emotions behind the lyrics.

Says Ravator, “I'm very happy about my first song with T-Series which is truly an honour. Adhoore Hum starts as a soft song and gradually crescendos into a hard rock space and that’s something that is unique and standout in terms of composition. Gajendra Verma and Adarsh Rao have really added impact to the lyrics with their vocals.”

Says Gajendra Verma, “Heartbreak tracks I guess have always been lucky for me and have clicked with audiences nationwide. I hope ‘Adhoore Hum’ also resonates with listeners the way my other songs did.”

_T-Series' 'Adhoore Hum' with music by Ravator, sung by Gajendra Verma and Adarsh Rao, lyrics by Utsavi Jha and Ravator is out now on T-Series YouTube channel._