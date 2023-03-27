RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Mar 2023 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma!

MUMBAI: Music producer and composer Ravator who recently joined forces with T-Series comes out with his heart break song titled ‘Adhoore Hum’ with his unapologetic style in the heart wrenching voice of Gajendra Verma. The track produced by Bhushan Kumar is about love, longing and separation told in a unique style.

With a perfect blend of Ravator's music and Gajendra Verma and Adarsh Rao's vocals, the song is a heartbreaking tale penned by
Utsavi Jha and Ravator. The track infused with some heavy rock beats emphasizes the pain of a broken heart and highlights the emotions behind the lyrics.

Says Ravator, “I'm very happy about my first song with T-Series which is truly an honour. Adhoore Hum starts as a soft song and gradually crescendos into a hard rock space and that’s something that is unique and standout in terms of composition. Gajendra Verma and Adarsh Rao have really added impact to the lyrics with their vocals.”

Says Gajendra Verma, “Heartbreak tracks I guess have always been lucky for me and have clicked with audiences nationwide. I hope ‘Adhoore Hum’ also resonates with listeners the way my other songs did.”

_T-Series' 'Adhoore Hum' with music by Ravator, sung by Gajendra Verma and Adarsh Rao, lyrics by Utsavi Jha and Ravator is out now on T-Series YouTube channel._

Tags
T-Series Anthem Adhoore Hum Ravator X Gajendra Verma
Related news
 | 24 Mar 2023

T-Series brings to you the melancholic single ‘Never Together’ sung by Manan Bhardwaj ft. Yesha Sagar!

MUMBAI: Popular singer and composer Manan Bhardwaj brings listeners another heartfelt track with T-Series’ latest single ‘Never Together’ produced by Bhushan Kumar.

read more
 | 23 Mar 2023

T-Series ropes in Indian Youth Sensation, producer, composer, DJ Ravator

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio, T-Series is known for its keen ears for music and breaking through the clutter to discover the potential in budding talents.

read more
 | 17 Mar 2023

Tulsi Kumar gifts her fans a musical treat on her birthday! Drops the first song 'Tu Mera' from her 'Truly Konnected' series

MUMBAI: As a special musical treat to her fans, Tulsi Kumar presents her single ‘Tu Mera’ on the occasion of her birthday today!

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

Being a proud partner on RRR music, Bhushan Kumar congratulates Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for a glorious "Naatu Naatu" win at 95th Oscars

MUMBAI: RRR’s electrifying dance number Naatu Naatu bestowed with Best Original Song at the prestigious Oscars

read more
 | 01 Mar 2023

Mohd Danish’s romantic single 'O Maahi' featuring Kashika Kapoor is sure to melt your hearts! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series just released a new love track ‘O Maahi’ in the mesmerising voice of Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish featuring beautiful actress Kashika Kapoor giving us a perfect romantic vibe.

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Pop Starlet JESSIA Delivers a Boost of "Serotonin"; Opened for OneRepublic - Asia Tour

MUMBAI: JUNO Award-winning artist JESSIA has released “Serotonin”, her first independent single since “I’m not Pretty”. Collaborating once again with...read more

2
The track Widda from Chengiz is out now and the track is simply lit!

MUMBAI: Jeet the Tollywood superstar is all set to surprise the audiences with the high octane, high energy action entertainer 'Chengiz'. The makers...read more

3
Ed Sheeran releases new single "Closed"

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran has released his new single 'Eyes Closed' alongside the official video (watch here).read more

4
T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma!

MUMBAI: Music producer and composer Ravator who recently joined forces with T-Series comes out with his heart break song titled ‘Adhoore Hum’ with...read more

5
Sambata’s Self-Made Impact on India’s Regional Hip-Hop

MUMBAI: Amidst the boisterous slums of Area 226, Manglwar Peth, Pune, India’s vernacular Hip-Hop scene comes alive. Walls ridden with posters of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games