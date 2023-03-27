Brooklyn, NY's SUPERBLOOM Returning With 'Life's A Blur' EP on June 8; Band Debuts New Single "Head First"

MUMBAI: Brooklyn, NY alternative rock band Superbloom has announced a June 8th release date for its new EP 'Life's A Blur.'
The four-piece, made up of Dave Hoon (vocals/guitars), Tim Choate (guitars), Brian DiMeglio (bass) and Matteo Dix (drums), has released the EP's first single "Head First", which is now streaming on DSPs here: https://linktr.ee/superbloomnyc
A conscious progression from 2021's breakthrough debut full-length 'Pollen,' the songs that make up the forthcoming EP have a harder edge and an undeniable, ever-present weight. Superbloom reach greater depths of sound through dynamic, varied songs and interludes that range from ethereal to manic, all while retaining those signature hooks, dreamy tones, and infectious bouncy rhythms that made their debut so irresistible.
'Life's A Blur' was produced by Superbloom, and recorded by Brian DiMeglio (Bartees Strange, Quinton Brock) at Brooklyn Recording Paradise with mixing/mastering by Zach Tuch (Touché Amore, Cafuné's 'Tek It', Silverstein). The album art is by Houston-based psychedelic collage artist, Patrick Turk.
The new tracks showcase an expansion into new sonic dimensions and dynamics as Superbloom find themselves in both roaring, heated high-octane songs, like the new single “Head First.”
US Vinyl Pre-Order: https://wearesuperbloom.myshopify.com
UK and Europe Vinyl Pre-Order: https://bit.ly/3lhxVrB
The band has announced an EP release show at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made on June 10. Tickets available here. Additional show details to be announced.
MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more
MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more
MUMBAI: Bheed, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, revolves around the struggles of migrant workers in India during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and...read more
MUMBAI: Today, history making British girl group FLO collaborate with history making American rapper Missy Elliott for the new era of the “Fly Girl...read more
MUMBAI: Cincinnati, OH pop-punks Settle Your Scores and Mutant League Records will release the band's beloved 2016 LP 'The Wilderness' on 12" vinyl...read more
MUMBAI: Music producer and composer Ravator who recently joined forces with T-Series comes out with his heart break song titled ‘Adhoore Hum’ with...read more
MUMBAI: JUNO Award-winning artist JESSIA has released “Serotonin”, her first independent single since “I’m not Pretty”. Collaborating once again with...read more