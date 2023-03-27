RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Mar 2023 18:12 |  By RnMTeam

Brit rising star and BBC sound of 2023 winners Flo release their first single of 2023 'Fly Girl' featuring Missy Elliott

MUMBAI: Today, history making British girl group FLO collaborate with history making American rapper Missy Elliott for the new era of the “Fly Girl”. The BRIT Rising Star and BBC Sound Of 2023 winners FLO reimagine the Fly Gal for their fans, first established in Missy’s legendary song “Work It” in 2002. “If you a fly girl, get your nails done, get a pedicure, get your hair did, see you telling me I’m pretty but it’s obvious, I don’t need a man to tell me where the party is,” FLO immaculately harmonise over executive producer MNEK’s high-octane, pulsating beat - the perfect fusion of old school R&B meets modern day R&B and girl group pop superstardom. Missy Elliott first co-signed FLO back in April 2022, when she heard their breakthrough single “Cardboard Box '' and shared the British girl group on Twitter well before the world knew their name. “I remember a few of their fans sent me clips of their performances, and I immediately felt the authentic 90’s vibe. I loved the fact they all sang lead so well—great vocal control—so when I was asked to be a part of the ‘Fly Girl’ record, it was a no brainer,” says Missy.

FLO, being huge fans of Missy, sampled “Work It” and found inspiration in her lyrics, “If you're a fly gal, get your nails done, get a pedicure, get your hair did”. When the GRAMMY and MTV Award winning legendary rapper and producer heard “Fly Girl” for the first time, she loved the tune so much she laid down an original rap, “They used the inspiration from my song ‘Work It’, and I felt they did it justice. I enjoyed it and I believe they have a long, great career ahead of them,” adds Missy Elliott. In the official video, directed by former dancer for Beyonce Tajana Tokyo (Ari Lennox, Channel Tres), Stella, Renée and Jorja invite their Fly Girls to come and party with them at the club of FLO, with the music video queen Missy making a formidable entrance.

“Working with FLO has been nothing less than amazing. I remember a few of their fans sent me clips of their performances, and I immediately felt the authentic 90’s vibe. I loved the fact they all sang lead so well—great vocal control—so when I was asked to be a part of the ‘Fly Gir’ record, it was a no brainer. They used the inspiration from my song ‘Work It’, and I felt they did it justice. I enjoyed it and I believe they have a long, great career ahead of them.” - Missy Elliott

“Fly Girl is all about confidence, good vibes and feeling your best. It’s a lively, feel good song that still incorporates clever lyrics and fire vocals, if we do say so ourselves. It’s quite literally a perfect fusion of old school meets modern day rnb, with a nod to and feature from the original fly girl Missy Elliott herself. We love it and are so happy to be putting out a song that can hopefully make whoever plays it feel confident and most importantly, FLY.” - FLO

WATCH FLY GIRL HERE

LISTEN TO FLY GIRL HERE

Gracing the covers of ES Magazine “first came Spice Girls, then came Sugababes, Little Mix, and now FLO” and NME, “one of the most-talked about groups on the planet” as well as attending the Loewe Fashion show in Paris alongside the likes of Naomi Campbell and Edward Enningful, the London-based award winning girl group show no signs of slowing down, as they prepare to headline their first ever UK show at Here at The Outernet on 30 March, which sold out in under 2 minutes, followed by New Century Hall in Manchester on 3 April. FLO then head to North America for 9 headline shows across 9 cities, performing at iconic venues from Toronto’s Opera House, New York’s Webster Hall, to the infamous Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. FLO have become the hottest festival act to see this summer, as they play Sol Blume in Sacramento alongside Kehlani, Pharell’s Something in The Water, Dublin’s Longitude festival, to Glastonbury, TRNSMT Festival, Wireless Festival, and two dates at Summersonic in Japan.

Almost a year since FLO released their debut single “Cardboard Box”, the song has now amassed 100M global streams, with their debut EP “The Lead” reaching over 300M streams to date. Wanting to thank fans for their support, FLO released “Losing You” at the end of last year, an R&B slow jam that showcases three voices so connected with each other and their growth as the most remarkable vocalists coming out of the UK music scene, even catching the attention of British rapper Stormzy. Stella, Renée and Jorja were invited to collaborate with Stormzy on the remix for “Hide & Seek”, after he tweeted “ready when you are girls” following a Capital XTRA video of the group speaking about their dream UK collaboration. Stormzy sent a video message to FLO about the collaboration and also told them the incredible news that they had won the BBC Sound Of 2023, which you can watch here.

WATCH ‘LOSING YOU’

Having been the first group to ever win the BRIT Rising Star, FLO now follow in the footsteps of global superstars including Adele, Sam Smith and Celeste who all started their career with both accolades. Believing in their “vision from day one”, FLO have become the most hotly tipped British music act of the year, nominated for Best Newcomer at the MOBOs where they made their sublime debut UK TV Awards performance, as well as winning cult platform No Signal’s Yearbook Top Of The Class accolade, breaking records with thousands of votes. FLO were also personally invited to join PinkPantheress at her Boiler Room, with the former BBC Sound Of winner cited Summertime as her favourite track, as well as winning MTV’s Push campaign 2023. But at the heart of FLO are three ambitious young women - 20 year-old Renée and 21 year olds Jorja and Stella - whose immaculate three part harmonies, contemporary take on 00s R&B and era-defining music videos have connected with hundreds of thousands of R&B fans globally.

Winning fans from R&B and hip-hop luminaries such as Brandy, JoJo, SZA, Victoria Monét and Missy Elliott, as well as girl group royalty - none other than Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Sugababes, “Cardboard Box” has become the biggest girl group opening statement in over a decade and was the first song FLO ever wrote together as a group, with executive producer and long time friend MNEK. FLO have since gone on to perform the track on their first late night TV show Jimmy Kimmel, their UK TV debut on Later.. with Jools Holland, The Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, as well as the MOBOs. FLO also picked up their first award as “Music Artist To Watch” at the inaugural GUAP Gala, and a nomination for ‘Best Female Act’ at the Rated Awards 2022, alongside Little Simz, Mahalia and Cleo Sol. Having all been raised by powerful single mothers and understanding the gravity, hustle and tenacity of picking this career path, it’s FLO's sister bond that runs deep and continues to grow as they are catapulted into the public consciousness, raised by their unparalleled support and fanbase.

WATCH “CARDBOARD BOX”

LISTEN TO “THE LEAD”

Tags
BRIT BBC Missy Elliott Flo Fly Girl
Related news
 | 11 Feb 2023

Welsh Rockers The Now Releasing New Single 'The Devil Inside Me' on February 17

MUMBAI: The highly infectious and guitar-heavy hooks of four-piece band The Now were born in South Wales in 2018 after Shane Callaghan (Rhythm Guitar & Lead Vocals), Will Scott (Drums), Callum Bromage (Guitar & Vocals) and Jay Evans (Bass Guitar) met at a local jam night.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2022

Acclaimed electronic duo Bicep drops fan-favourite dance floor track “Water”

MUMBAI: Instantly recognisable to anyone who has seen Bicep’s lauded live show in recent times, “Water” is another keenly anticipated fan-favourite that finally sees an official release.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2022

Audio production sector reaction to UK Broadcasting White Paper and Radio and Audio Review response

MUMBAI: AudioUK, the trade association for independent audio production companies in the UK, today commented on the UK Government’s White Paper on Broadcasting ‘Up Next’ and the accompanying Government Response to the Radio & Audio Review. Chloe Straw, Managing Director, said:

read more
 | 11 Mar 2022

Jordan Rakei reveals new genre-hending EP 'Bruises'

MUMBAI: Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei has revealed a new EP, "Bruises". The project sees Jordan exploring different genres while seamlessly incorporating his signature neo-soul sound.

read more
 | 07 Feb 2022

Jax Jones teams up with MNEK for new single ‘Where Did You Go?’

MUMBAI: Ivor Novello, BRIT and Grammy nominated producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones teams up with the voice of fellow Grammy nominee MNEK to release new single ‘Where Did You Go?’.

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Cincinnati’s SETTLE YOUR SCORES' To Release 2016 Fan Favorite 'The Wilderness' on Vinyl For The First Time Ever

MUMBAI: Cincinnati, OH pop-punks Settle Your Scores and Mutant League Records will release the band's beloved 2016 LP 'The Wilderness' on 12" vinyl...read more

2
T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma!

MUMBAI: Music producer and composer Ravator who recently joined forces with T-Series comes out with his heart break song titled ‘Adhoore Hum’ with...read more

3
Pop Starlet JESSIA Delivers a Boost of "Serotonin"; Opened for OneRepublic - Asia Tour

MUMBAI: JUNO Award-winning artist JESSIA has released “Serotonin”, her first independent single since “I’m not Pretty”. Collaborating once again with...read more

4
The track Widda from Chengiz is out now and the track is simply lit!

MUMBAI: Jeet the Tollywood superstar is all set to surprise the audiences with the high octane, high energy action entertainer 'Chengiz'. The makers...read more

5
Ed Sheeran releases new single "Closed"

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran has released his new single 'Eyes Closed' alongside the official video (watch here).read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games