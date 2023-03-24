RadioandMusic
News |  24 Mar 2023 13:15

T-Series brings to you the melancholic single ‘Never Together’ sung by Manan Bhardwaj ft. Yesha Sagar!

MUMBAI: Popular singer and composer Manan Bhardwaj brings listeners another heartfelt track with T-Series’ latest single ‘Never Together’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. The song is yet another showcase of Bhardwaj’s musical prowess as he has not only sung the track but also penned the lyrics and composed its music. Starring Manan alongside Yesha Sagar, the touching music video is directed by Savio Sandhu, who manages to capture the emotions even in stoic silences.

Shot at picturesque locations in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Manan Bhardwaj dons the avatar of an army-man who returns to his hometown only to face heartbreak by Yesha Sagar, who plays his love interest in the music video.

Says Manan Bhardwaj, "'Never Together’ is a real life story of so many broken hearts and incomplete lovers. Not for the groom, not for the bride, this song is from the third person who can't do anything but let her go with someone else. I hope the audiences will relate to this song because most of us face this situation once in life.”

Adds Yesha Sagar, “It was a wonderful experience shooting this track – I feel the beauty of ‘Never Together’ lies in its simplicity. It’s melancholic but not dramatic and even the silences and unsaid words make an impact.”

Says director Savio Sandhu, “Never Together is about how some relationships cannot flourish even though the love exists and doesn’t end with your typical happy-ending. It’s a track that will move you and I’m sure several will relate to the sentiment behind it.”

_Presented by T-Series, ‘Never Together’ is sung, written and composed by Manan Bhardwaj. The music video is directed by Savio Sandhu, featuring Manan Bhardwaj and Yesha Sagar is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel._

